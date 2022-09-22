Down the line

Otter Tail County Solid Waste is urging county residents to not place yard waste in recycling containers or garbage receptacles. This practice is not only illegal, it creates more work and expense for the county.

It’s getting close to that time of year again. Time to start raking leaves and bagging.



