The Fergus Falls Kennedy Secondary School is undergoing a process to shift from a seven period schedule to a five period day slated for implementation in the fall of 2023 along with the addition of “otter time,” a 30 minute guided study hall that will aid in realizing long-term academic and professional goals.
Mark Anderson is the principal of Kennedy Secondary School and discusses some of the finer points to certain changes underway in the school system: “What guided study really is, is advisory. Helping students to be organized and encouraging them to ask the questions they may have – basically teaching kids to be advocates for themselves.”
Guided study hall will take place on Mondays along with personal learning plans taking place twice a month on Tuesdays.
“All of our students undergo a four or five year process where they organize all of the things they have to do to prepare for graduation as a senior,” Anderson says.
With a student body approaching 800 students serviced by three counselors, Anderson explains how the allotment of dedicated time in the school day to review personal goals and career visions will help students, academic staff and family members, “When a kid leaves us, they know exactly what they have in their portfolio per say and what they want to do after high school, whether that be military service, college or work and travel.”
Anderson says the rest of the week will consist of study hall as well where students will take the initiative to see teachers for extra support, make up work and undertake any retests that need to happen: “They’ll take these opportunities to meet our expectations on our guaranteed curriculum.”
“We heard the same message from all of the students we engaged with concerning our current schedule,” Anderson continues. “That message was, we need time in the day to do the things we are being asked to do.”
Anderson emphasizes that the new shifts in the school day structure are a result of the widespread input and collaboration of students, student family members, academic staff and associated school personnel.
Anderson explains that these programs and ideas are inspired from national conferences observing schools that were leaders in best practices: “I had the opportunity to meet those presenters and principles and actually see these things in action – it works.”
“It’s certainly a culture shift and takes time,” Anderson explains. “There are expectations and guidelines that must be followed, students don’t get to disappear during those times as attendance is taken and all of those things.”
The otter time study hall offering will help students complete much of their homework and associated school commitments before they leave each day.
Anderson says that students are now asked to do more than have in the past and this extra workload paired with heightened standards sometimes cause difficulties outside of the school setting: “We need to figure out how we’re going to make sure the students are going to have the necessary time while they’re present with us to give them those skills to move forward.”
While the shift to a five period school day would mean changes in the amount of credits required for graduation and an initially heightened administrative burden, the transition would ultimately result in a more efficient day of classes for both students and teachers: “One of the things that we know is that seven periods each day is lot of transitions for kids.”
“Right now we have teachers who see nearly 180 kids per day,” Anderson states. “There’s no way you make a relationship that’s impactful.”
The five period structure would see teachers interacting with roughly 120 students per day, greatly increasing one-on-one time and in turn fostering meaningful student-teacher relationships.
“Obviously, going from a seven period to five period day, we’re going to be ensuring that our scope and sequence is still completed,” Anderson mentions.
More information on current events and initiatives occurring at KSS can be reviewed here: fergusotter.org.