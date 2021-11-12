On Thursday, Kennedy Secondary School (KSS) hosted a Veterans Day program to honor all who have served in the military.
Held in the Gold Gym at KSS, hundreds of students, along with members of the public came to enjoy a service together and express their gratitude and thank veterans for their service to the country.
The program started with the posting of colors by members of the VFW 612 and the American Legion Post 30. Then, the high school a cappella choir performed the national anthem.
A group of fifth-graders led attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a performance of “Adagio for Strings” from the high school chamber orchestra.
The first, second and third place awards for students who entered compositions into the writing competitions “Voice of Democracy” and “Patriots Pen” were then announced.
The “Voice of Democracy,” the writing competition for grades 9-12, asked students to respond to this year’s prompt, “America: Where do we go from here?” Student Olivia Daniels won third place, student Ben Schierer won second and Aisiling Cox won first place.
The “Patriot’s Pen,” the writing competition for grades 6-8, had students respond to the question “How can I be a good American?” The student winners in the middle school competition were Josh Horgen in third place, Ella Black in second, and student Rose Chamoun in first place. Chamoun read her powerful essay aloud to the assembly.
The Fergus Falls wind ensemble wowed attendees with their performance of “An American Fanfare,” which was then followed by a reading of the poem “In Flanders Fields,” from high school principal, Mark Anderson.
Members of the Fergus Falls Quilters Embrace then presented veterans with Quilts of Honor.
The program finished off with a moment of silence, the playing of “Taps,” and retiring of the colors.
The service was a way for students and members of the public to take the time to celebrate Veterans Day and honor those who have served the country and thank them for their service.
