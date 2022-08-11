With the new school year just around the corner, fall activities are on the way. The Fergus Falls Kennedy Secondary School athletic department held an informational meeting on Aug. 10, keeping student athletes and parents abreast on rules and regulations pertaining to the registration for co-curricular activities and other tidbits for the upcoming school year.
For those who have not registered for a fall activity, it is not too late, but it is suggested that it is taken care of ASAP. Those who are looking to register, the student athlete must have a current sports physical and also be enrolled for school, first.
Registration can be done online, through the fergusotters.org website. After accessing the activities tab at the top of the page, a new screen will prompt you to the new activities website, where a step by step guide will get your started on getting signed up. Scrolling down the page, there will be a “register here” button that will bring you to a new page. You will know you are in the right place when there is a page with a red soccer ball that you can click on. Those who have previously registered a student athlete, you will be able to login with your username and password. First timers will be able to set up an account. The website will walk you through the process of registering your student athlete, keep note that once done, you will need to make sure to confirm your email within 30 days or the account will expire (an email will be sent to you to activate your account).
Also addressed during the meeting was the encouragement of the students athletes to discuss any issues they may have with their respective coach, not having the parent come forward first. “We have a very supportive parent community. When we follow the process, things tend to work out very well,” stated Derek Abrahams, KSS activities director.
Parents and guardians can keep track of the latest game changes and updates. Click on the activity calendar at fergusotters.org/activities. You can view the weekly schedule and individual team calendars and also get text notifications of changes, just click on the “notify me” button below the calendar and sign up for up to the minute updates.
The activities office will also be utilizing a weekly newsletter, sent out on Monday mornings. This will include scores from the prior week, sports news, upcoming information on themes, special events and more. It is not just for parents and guardians but for the community as well.
Student athletes are expected to be in school and on time. If class time is missed, the individual will not be allowed to practice or play in a game that day, with the exception of a doctor's appointment.
There will still be the utilization of electronic ticketing, but cash and credit card will always be available. Family passes will be $250 annually. Individual $125 annually. Punch card 10 games for the price of eight will be offered. High school student athletes grades 9-12 get annual passes for free.
The athletics office also has a new assistant. Arriana Velasco will now be helping Abrahams.
