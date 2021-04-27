Kennedy Secondary School (KSS) seventh grade students who maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the 2020-21 school year were celebrated at an honors breakfast on Tuesday morning. The celebration, which will take place for eighth grade honors students next week, is a simple event designed to honor academic achievement.
KSS principals announced the names of students who earned the honor, presenting them with a certificate of achievement. Principal, Dean Monke, then gave a short speech encouraging the junior high students as they prepare for high school that “It’s just fine to be smart!” and that the school district is proud of their accomplishments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.