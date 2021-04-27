Honoring intelligence

Ty Lewis (left) and Logan Jensen (right) attended the seventh grade honors breakfast in the Kennedy Secondary School cafeteria on Tuesday morning. The breakfast was held in honor of students who achieved at least a 3.5 GPA  this school year. 

 Heather Kantrud

Kennedy Secondary School (KSS) seventh grade students who maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the 2020-21 school year were celebrated at an honors breakfast on Tuesday morning. The celebration, which will take place for eighth grade honors students next week, is a simple event designed to honor academic achievement. 

KSS principals announced the names of students who earned the honor, presenting them with a certificate of achievement. Principal, Dean Monke, then gave a short speech encouraging the junior high students as they prepare for high school that “It’s just fine to be smart!” and that the school district is proud of their accomplishments. 

