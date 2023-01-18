On Wednesday afternoon, Independent School District 544 Superintendent Jeff Drake sent a notice regarding the discovery of empty ammunition casings turned in by a student on campus.
The notice from Drake stated: "A middle school student brought an empty .22 casing to the administration. Upon questioning, the casing was one of three empty .22 casings and several empty .410 shells that were found in a backpack lying next to a locker in the hallway. No live ammunition was found."
Drake stressed that no weapon was found and there is no believe of any threat to school safety.
The school contacted local law enforcement to assist in a thorough investigation.
"We appreciate our partnership with local police in addressing this situation," Drake expressed. "We want to remind our students and families of the importance of making good decisions and knowing what is and is not appropriate to bring to school. We take all situations like this very seriously. The safety and security of our students and staff remains our top priority."
Drake encourage anyone who may see or hear anything that could represent a threat to speak with an administrator, teacher or another trusted adult immediately.
In closing, Drake stated that "those who notified school staff of the situation today did the right thing."
Heather Kantrud began her employment as a journalist with Daily Journal Media in 2020, following an internship with the organization. In January 2021, she was promoted to lifestyles editor, and was promoted to managing editor in July. While holding the position of managing editor, she she took on the general manager position in August 2022.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone