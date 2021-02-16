The highlight of the winter months for Kennedy Secondary School (KSS) students kicks off next week, with SnoBall coronation on Monday at 2 p.m. Due to pandemic-related restrictions, coronation will be livestreamed, but will not be open to the public. Seniors and parents of SnoBall royalty will be allowed to attend. Students grades 9-11 will watch coronation from their classrooms. There will not be a SnoBall dance this year.
SnoBall royalty is as follows:
Freshman: Isabel Bigelow, Hanna Bye, Ellie Mathiesen, Dominic Beving, Griffin Babolian, Hayden Knick.
Sophomores: Maddie Hulter, Cyntreya Lockett, Chloe Schake, Isaac Johnson, Bo Bring, Colin Becker.
Juniors: Olivia Daniels, Hope Goepford, Gabby Brimhall, Cole Zierden, Alex Lindgren, Ty Butler.
Seniors: Anna Anderson, Paige Pearson, Ashlyn Fronning, Chance Fazio, Dominic Aguilar, Connor Ackerson.
Staying true to tradition, medallion clues will be given for a “scavenger hunt,” which ends when the medallion is found. The winner will be awarded $50 to the Otter Outlet. The first clue will be given at the close of coronation and two more clues will be given, one on Wednesday and one on Friday. Dress-up days are scheduled with “Movie Character Monday,” “Wild About You Wednesday,” and “Jersey Day” on Friday.
Wednesday is a belated celebration of Valentine’s Day at KSS. The student council will be sponsoring carnation sales and delivering them to students throughout the school day.
On Friday, “Snow Olympics” will take place from 1:30-3 p.m. Specific activities, as well as other activities throughout the week, are dependent upon weather and circumstances and will be announced on the school’s webpage.
Coronation can be viewed on Monday at 2 p.m. at the following link: prtvnow.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.