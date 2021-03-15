Scott Kummrow of Kennedy Secondary School (KSS) has been announced as a semifinalist candidate for the title of 2021 Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
A release from Education Minnesota on March 10 stated: The field of possible candidates for this year’s Minnesota Teacher of the Year honor has been narrowed to 25. A selection panel of 25 community leaders chose the semifinalists from an initial field of 75 candidates from across the state.
Kummrow works with Fergus Falls Public Schools and the Area Learning Center with grades 5-12 in the music department. Humbled, Kummrow reflected on this experience thus far.
“To be nominated within a school district filled with teachers I admire is the best part of this. Second to that is how nice everyone has been to me through this process. Every teacher should get to experience that kind of appreciation.”
As part of the state-level application process, Kummrow reflected on his teaching practice, which he was challenged to put into words. The experience, according to Kummrow, was “hard but fun.”
”No one works harder than Scott,” shared his longtime friend and co-worker Mindy Christianson. “Our students are so lucky to have him. He is a master of his craft, but more importantly, he cares deeply about his students and uses music as a way to connect with them.”
“On behalf of the Fergus Falls Public School District, we offer congratulations to Scott Kummrow,” expressed Superintendent Jeff Drake. “We are very proud of Mr. Kummrow’s work with students and are pleased that his contributions are recognized by Education Minnesota as well.”
In response to the experience, Kummrow encourages “everyone” to send messages to teachers to let them know how much they are appreciated. “I don’t think that happens enough,” he said.
The full release regarding the 2021 Minnesota Teacher of the Year status can be found at educationminnesota.org/news/media-resources/news-releases/Teacher-of-the-Year-candidate-field-narrowed-to-25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.