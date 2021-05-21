Four years ago, Alex and Caileen Ostenson left the Twin Cities, moving to Evansville to be closer to family. The move allowed Caileen to stay at home with their daughter, Bella, who was about 18 months old at the time.
Not long after they settled into their new home in Evansville, the longtime grocery store in town closed. “It’s really sad when small towns lose their grocery stores,” expressed Caileen. “It’s such a staple and an anchor in the community.” The loss of the grocery store led Ostensons to brainstorm ideas of what they could do to assist the community in a meaningful way.
Considering the fact grocery stores don’t have a large margin, Alex came up with a plan for a hybrid marketplace that offers a traditional shopping atmosphere as well as a membership-based option that allows shoppers access to the store 24 hours a day, seven days a week on a self-serve basis. The creative solution would allow Alex to maintain his full-time job in order to support his family, while the store would financially support itself.
The Ostensons started taking steps to bring the business to town 1 ½ years ago, welcoming their son, Reuben, while navigating the complexities of paperwork and state regulations during a pandemic to make the idea a reality.
Main Street Market is slated to open on Monday and will be staffed the first full week in an effort to demonstrate the process to new members, who will register in person. Members will be given a key fob or can use bluetooth on their phone to gain access to the building outside of open hours. During membership-only hours, payments can be made by credit card using either the self-serve point of sale system on site, or by using a scan-and-pay application on a cellphone.
The store will be staffed Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday on a regular basis from at least 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Days and times are subject to change based on feedback from the community.
Daily cleaning and stocking will take place, with items that fit Alex’s mantra, “Everything a person needs, but not necessarily everything a person wants.” Ongoing communication with community members will occur to ensure that the best products to meet the needs of Evansville’s residents are stocked, but due to space constraints, limitations are necessary.
More information can be obtained on Main Street Market by visiting their Facebook page — facebook.com/Main-Street-Market-103940821338289.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.