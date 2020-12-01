Lake Region Healthcare (LRH) Foundation honored Lynn Lundquist, RN, and Dr. Bruce Money with awards at their virtual gala on Saturday, Nov. 21.
Lundquist, nurse director for the medical, surgical and intensive cardiac-care unit, earned the Spirit of Excellence Award, “in recognition of the outstanding efforts of an LRH staff member.”
Lundquist has been with LRH since 1997 when she began as a licensed practical nurse (LPN). “Lynn is recognized as the backbone of hospital operations in her leadership role,” said LRH CEO Kent Mattson. “She is respected by everybody at all levels of our enterprise, she is trusted and respected by our physicians and by all of her many peers.”
Lundquist was appointed operations section chief in LRH’s incident command structure at the start of the COVID-19 crisis. “This is a huge undertaking for anybody but she continues to handle this role with grace and innovation and helps us work through this event, which none of us have ever experienced before,” said Mattson.
“I’m truly honored to be nominated by my peers to receive this award. What a year 2020 has been — fighting the COVID pandemic — it has really taken all of us to live our Lake Region mission of caring for our community,” said Lundquist during her acceptance speech. “I’m proud to be a part of that team that faces this challenge on a daily basis and I will strive to continue to do this good work until we get to the other side of this pandemic. … I’m humbled to be recognized for what has been a team effort, and one I am proud to be a part of.”
Money, primary care physician who has been at LRH since 1987, earned the Distinguished Community Service Award, which “recognizes organizations or individuals who have demonstrated, through themselves, dedication to community service or who have made a profound impact on the well-being of our community through advancing the mission of Lake Region Healthcare,” according to Mattson.
In addition to health care related initiatives Money is involved in, such as serving as medical director of LB Hospice and Battle Lake Good Samaritan Society, Money is also a member of Sunrise Rotary Club and serves on the advisory board for Boy Scouts of America Northern Lights Council. “Dr. Money has distinguished himself by exceptional community service, directly impacting the well-being of our community through advancing the mission of Lake Region Healthcare over the years he’s been with our organization, and equally as much through his community service efforts outside the walls of Lake Region Healthcare,” said Mattson.
In his acceptance speech, Money said, “I do think God led me to come to Fergus Falls and become a part of this community and it’s been a true blessing. I feel very humbled and very honored to receive this award, and I receive this award in partnership with my wife, who I couldn’t do the things I do right now without my wife, Sherri.”
The nominations were submitted to the foundation at the beginning of the year, before the pandemic, but LRH Foundation coordinator Laura Gervais said “resiliency during these uncertain and historically challenging circumstances only highlighted the vital role that Lundquist and Dr. Money serve not only here at Lake Region Healthcare but in our community as well.”
