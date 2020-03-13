Effective Friday, March 13, Lake Region Healthcare, Prairie Ridge Hospital and Health Services, and Mill Street Residence are expanding visitor restrictions to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, including coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). All locations are now restricting visitors to one designated support person throughout your visit.
“After careful consideration, we made this difficult choice because our top priority must be the safety of our patients, staff and communities,” said LRH Interim CEO, Kent Mattson. Visitors impacted by this policy include patient family and friends and non-essential contracted vendors.
“Under most circumstances, we fully support family and friends being involved in the comfort and healing of our patients and we recognize that interacting with friends and family can be helpful to the healing process,” Mattson said. “We strongly encourage everyone to utilize other forms of support for their loved ones, such as phone calls, video chats on cell phones or other mobile devices,” he added.
Due to the rapidly evolving nature of the situation Mattson said they will take additional steps to help control the spread of COVID-19 as necessary. The new visitor policy follows guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
For those that have flu or cold-like symptoms, you are encouraged to stay home from work or school until you have no fever for at least 48 hours without Tylenol, Advil/Ibuprofen or other fever lowering medicines. If your breathing gets worse, or you still have a fever after five days, please call your healthcare provider before coming to the facility.
The new restrictions will remain in effect until it is deemed safe to lift them, at which time another notification will be issued.
