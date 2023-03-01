Lake Region Healthcare announced it has been recognized as a 2023 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital. Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, this annual recognition program honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX™. This marks the sixth time since 2016 LRH has earned a Top 100 spot.
“This recognition again in 2023 reflects the excellence of our team and their commitment to our mission of partnering to enrich life through health,” said Kent Mattson, CEO. “People who choose to fulfill their calling to work in healthcare here at LRH truly care about keeping high-quality care close to home for their friends and neighbors and that kind of personal care is what earns designations like this.”
“Across the nation, top 100 rural providers continue to serve as a source of inspiration for hospital leadership teams and staff working diligently every day to improve the delivery of care within their local communities,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, the Chartis Center for Rural Health. “The list of award winners in each category is as geographically diverse as we’ve seen in some time, which is wonderful to see. We’re thrilled to be able to honor the outstanding efforts of these top performing rural hospitals.”
Now in its 13th year, the INDEX has established itself as the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Leveraging publicly available data, the INDEX is trusted by rural hospitals, health systems with rural affiliates, hospital associations and state offices of rural health across the country to measure and monitor performance across a variety of areas impacting hospital operations and finance.
About the Lake Region Healthcare Enterprise
The Lake Region Healthcare (LRH) enterprise is an independent, community owned and governed, non-profit healthcare organization headquartered in Fergus Falls. With facilities in nine communities, the midsized rural health system primarily serves five counties in west central Minnesota and eastern North Dakota. The enterprise operates two hospitals (in Fergus Falls and Elbow Lake), 10 clinics, a cancer center, a senior living community (Mill Street Residence) and various other health and wellness related ventures. With over 1,100 employees and 120 Physicians and Advanced Practice Providers, we are dedicated to serving the healthcare needs of our communities close to home and delivering specialty and subspecialty services at our locations in Fergus Falls, Elbow Lake, Ashby, Barnesville, Battle Lake, Evansville, Herman, Hoffman and Morris. For more information visit: www.lrhc.org and https://millstreet.lrhc.org.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone