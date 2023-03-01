Lake Region Healthcare announced it has been recognized as a 2023 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital. Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, this annual recognition program honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX™. This marks the sixth time since 2016 LRH has earned a Top 100 spot.



