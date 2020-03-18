Lake Region Healthcare (LRH) in Fergus Falls announced today that it will screen all patients and visitors prior to being allowed in their facilities.
LRH press release states:
In our ongoing efforts to protect the health and safety of our staff and our community, effective today, all patients and visitors will be screened prior to being allowed to enter any of Lake Region Healthcare (LRH) facilities. This includes our hospitals, clinics (Fergus Falls Walk-In Clinic, Main Fergus Falls Clinic, Ashby, Barnesville and Battle Lake) and the Cancer Center. Patients (and their visitor if accompanied) should expect to be screened at or in the vestibule or entry areas as they approach the building. Please see the attached or our newscenter at this link for the full details.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.