Lake Region Healthcare (LRH) announced, on Jan. 9, that Dr. Randy Carlson, chiropractor, will join Lake Region Medical Group when LRH acquires his practice later this winter.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?