Lake Region Healthcare (LRH) announced, on Jan. 9, that Dr. Randy Carlson, chiropractor, will join Lake Region Medical Group when LRH acquires his practice later this winter.
“We are very excited to be adding chiropractic services as a complementary and alternative option for patients as part of our person-centered approach to coordinated holistic health care. Chiropractic is a well-established part of the health care delivery system and we are happy to now be bringing it into our family of services with such a well-respected and long-standing provider like Dr. Carlson,” said Kent Mattson, LRH CEO.
Both Dr. Carlson and his practice administrator, Paula Sedler will be joining Lake Region Healthcare and will continue to operate in the clinic building at 301 East Lincoln in Fergus Falls. Dr. Carlson will be employed by Lake Region Medical Group, the independent, physician owned, professional association that employs the team of primary care and specialty providers who staff the clinics and hospitals operated by Lake Region Healthcare.
Dr. Carlson has owned and operated his clinic in Fergus Falls for over 30 years, offering chiropractic interventions to treat back pain and sports injuries at his clinic located at 301 East Lincoln Avenue in Fergus Falls. Once Dr. Carlson is credentialed through Lake Region Healthcare, the clinic will become Lake Region Healthcare Chiropractic and will continue to operate from the same location. “The name and the sign on the building will change, but other than that, nothing will change for current patients,” said Dr. Carlson.
“I’m looking forward to joining the Lake Region Medical Group and offering people another access point for coordinated care with their physicians and providers at Lake Region Healthcare,” Carlson said. “Of course, people can continue to make appointments with me directly, but incorporating chiropractic into the plan of care from a primary care or orthopedic provider will be very helpful to many patients,” he added.
Patients making direct appointments can continue to use the Carlson Chiropractic phone number 218-736-3972. The ownership transition is expected to be final sometime in February.
