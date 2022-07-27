Recent innovations in technology have led to an increase in the detail and availability of water body data throughout Minnesota.
The Reservoir and Lake Surface Area Timeseries dataset is the culmination of an 8-year initiative headed by a team of University of Minnesota researchers and data scientists.
The new datasets made possible by the scientific team illustrate a great improvement over previous models; while an earlier system called HydroLAKES contained only the fixed shapes of recorded lakes and water surfaces, ReaLSAT offers limnologists and various other research agencies information on monthly changes occurring for water bodies from 1984 to 2015. These changes allow for a more complete understanding on the impact of climate and varying land use.
Vipin Kumar is the senior author of the study and Regents Professor and William and Norris Endowed Chair in the U of M department of computer science and engineering and he describes the importance of the work, “around the world, we are seeing lakes and reservoirs changing rapidly with seasonal precipitation patterns, long-term changes in climate and human management decisions.”
“This new dataset greatly improves the ability of the scientists to understand the impact of changing climate and human actions on our fresh water across the globe,” Kumar explains.
Understanding how freshwater systems connect with each other is essential for gaining insight into how to better manage these precious resources. More information about current state efforts to keep water safe, abundant and properly managed can be found at the following: mda.state.mn.us.
