A BREW WITH A VIEW

With the Pisgah Dam just outside the window and the Otter Tail River Reservoir to the east, enjoying a beer at Fergus Brewing proved to be a serene and meditative event. Clean white walls, warm wood beams and sun streaming through multiple windows enhanced that impression.
Located at 1683 Ottertail Drive, just north of the roundabout, Fergus Brewing taproom opened fall of 2019 after generating considerable buzz. Their Saison's Greetings won the People's Choice Best Beer Award at the March 2019 Fergus Falls Craft Beer Tour and ample social media presence fueled the excitement.
As with most craft breweries, the tap selection is ever evolving as the brewmaster gets creative with ingredients and hops. Keep an eye out for beer diversity with the changing seasons, as well.
The Postman Coffee and Coconut Stout, a very dark beer, hits the nose with toasted coconut, then coffee and chocolate glide smoothly over the tongue.
Another stout, Winter Solstice is a wonderful combination of coffee and hazlenut – just begging for a rug in front of a fireplace.
As dark as the stouts are in color, they are neither heavy or terribly strong. They are 5.7 and 6.3 AVB respectively.
At 9.3% ABV, the 140 Scotch Ale is a real sipper. The alcohol by volume suggests strength, but it doesn't taste strong – just caramelly, dangerously delicious. A pint of 7% ABV beer contains about as much alcohol as a double bourbon, according to Food and Wine magazine.
On the lighter side, there are two very drinkable Hopfenweisses on tap. These are wheat beers, one of which is infused with Blood Orange bestowing a citrusy flavor burst.
If you are not a beer drinker, but love the ambiance of a brew pub, consider the two Falls Velvet hard seltzers. Choose between the Lime Hard Seltzer and the Blueberry Lemon Hard Seltzer. Both are effervescent, refreshing and low cal.
Food is not sold in the taproom, but guests are more than welcome to bring their own food in, order pizzas or take advantage of food truck visits. Children are allowed up until 9 p.m. with adult supervision – board games are on hand for entertainment, as well as a skating rink in winter and a bocce ball court with warmer temperatures.
If you are driving up in an electric vehicle, consider yourself lucky, as Fergus Brewing has an EV charging station.
Watch for “Thank You Thursdays” when Fergus Brewing appreciates various occupations by offering $3 pints. Check out their Facebook page for upcoming events.
Fergus Brewing is open Wednesdays and Thursdays 5-10 p.m.; Fridays 4-11 p.m., Saturdays 12-11 p.m. and Sundays 12-6 p.m.
