If we could create a recipe for more Elizabeth Hatling’s, this world would be a much better place. A talented chef and musician, she lives a humble, beauty-seeking life in this chaotic world. Elizabeth looks at life as a journey, not with a final destination or goal in mind, but instead enjoying each moment, place, person, experience and bite of food along the way, helping her to shape her for the next step.
Her journey begins in her home kitchen. As a high schooler, she was homeschooled and spent her free time making meals for her family and found it brought her a lot of joy. Although she was planning to study psychology after high school, she got a call from the Le Cordon Bleu campus in Mendota Heights that changed her direction. After spending an afternoon on campus, she knew this is where she belonged and started courses immediately after graduation in June of 2006.
Le Cordon Bleu, headquartered in Paris, France is home to the largest network of culinary and hospitality schools (35) in the world. Classic French cuisine is at the core of their curriculum, while their education provides graduates opportunities in a wide variety of venues. Elizabeth favored the classes with an international flair, fueling her appetite for flavor and creativity.
Although graduating with her Associated Arts degree in Culinary Arts, Elizabeth knew she was not destined for the fast-paced, high-stress restaurant industry. Her family and “people” rank at the highest of priorities, and they would have played second fiddle to a typical restaurant’s demanding schedule of nights and weekends. So instead, she spent a couple of years giving back to the Minneapolis community in the AmeriCorps program and as a nanny, weaving her newly gained skills into these positions.
Elizabeth’s trail led her back to her roots in Fergus Falls in 2011, drawn to unique positions that would allow flexibility and creativity in and outside of her field. Along the way, she picked up two part-time gigs that she still currently holds. She works as a server and baker for The Fabled Farmer, as well as consulting for PartnerSHIP 4 Health (a public health agency serving Becker, Clay, Otter Tail and Wilkin counties) as their healthy chef. Here she develops training materials and signature recipes for local restaurants and grocery stores.
To weed out the dream of future farming, Elizabeth took a hiatus and explored organic vegetables gardening in North Branch, at Women’s Environmental Institute and honey farming in at Maui Bees in Maui, Hawaii. Throughout these internships, she learned hands-on sustainable agriculture practices by milking cows, collecting eggs, weeding fields and processing honey.
Although Elizabeth has the travel bug, she also loves to be home. “I feel at home in my kitchen—I know my way around, I know what the tools do, and I know what the individual ingredients bring to a dish.” She reads cookbooks, magazines, blogs and Pinterest for inspiration, scanning for recipes with low added sugars, lots of vegetables, whole grains or grain-free, and few processed ingredients. Elizabeth has a knack to modify recipes to use what’s in season, what’s on sale, leftovers or to adapt to her favorite flavors. She whimsically states, ‘Recipes are just guidelines….most of the time.’
How can someone learn to be a better home cook? Elizabeth recommends knowing what individual ingredients taste like and what they contribute to the recipe, i.e. soy sauce, vinegars, fresh/dried herbs, etc. She says all chefs taste as they cook, so we should too. Does it need more bite/acid? (vinegars or lemon/lime juice) more sweet? (sugar, honey, or maple syrup.) More salt? (kosher salt or soy sauce.) Or stronger herbs/spices? She says “Don’t be afraid to give it (your modifications) a try and make a mistake. That’s how you learn.”
Elizabeth sums up her love for cooking beautifully, “I love that I can take raw ingredients and transform them and combine them into something even more enjoyable than on their own. And I love that it gets to be the way we are nourished and sustained - physically, yes, but it goes even deeper than that.”
SESAME-GINGER LETTUCE WRAPS
Makes 4 servings Prep time: 20 minutes, cook time: 10 minutes
FILLING
2 Tbsp. avocado oil or olive oil
2 cloves garlic, minced (about 2 tsp. minced)
2 tsp. minced ginger (about a 1” piece, peeled)
⅛ - ¼ tsp red pepper flakes (more or less, depending on how spicy you want it)
1 lb. ground salmon or ground turkey
3 Tbsp. soy sauce or Bragg’s liquid aminos
(Bragg’s for gluten-free)
2 Tbsp. rice vinegar
2 tsp. toasted sesame oil
1 medium head butter lettuce or romaine lettuce, separated into individual leaves, washed & dried
1 red bell pepper, chopped
3 green onions, thinly sliced or ⅓ cup red onion, minced
SAUCE
2 tsp. minced ginger (about 1” piece, peeled)
1 clove garlic, minced (about 1 tsp)
4 tsp. rice vinegar
2 tsp. soy sauce or Bragg’s liquid aminos
4 tsp. toasted sesame oil
2 tsp. sesame seeds
PREPARE THE SAUCE: Toast the sesame seeds in a dry skillet over medium-high heat until light brown and fragrant, about 3 minutes. Combine all sauce ingredients together in a small bowl and whisk to combine.
PREPARE THE FILLING: Heat a skillet over medium-high heat. Once warm, add oil. Add garlic, ginger and red pepper flakes to the oil. Stir to saute and avoid burning the garlic. After a minute or two, add the ground salmon or turkey, turn heat down to medium, and stir to break up larger chunks. Continue to cook and stir until protein is cooked through and no longer translucent. Add the soy sauce or Bragg’s, rice vinegar and toasted sesame oil. Stir to disperse evenly. Remove from heat.
SERVE: Place a tablespoon or two of the filling in each lettuce leaf cup (more if using larger romaine leaves). Top with some of the finely chopped bell pepper and sliced green onions. Repeat with remainder of the filling. Drizzle a bit of the sauce over each lettuce cup. If you desire, serve topped with avocado slices or some chopped toasted cashews (not included in photo, but delicious, if you have it).
KALE, AVOCADO & TOMATO SALAD WITH SMOKY ROASTED CHICKPEAS
Makes 4 servings
For the roasted chickpeas:
2 cups cooked chickpeas (or 1 15oz can, drained well)
1 Tbsp. avocado or olive oil
1 tsp. smoked paprika
1 tsp. ground cumin
½ tsp. sea salt
¼ tsp. black pepper
Preheat the oven to 400°.
Make sure the chickpeas are well drained. Spread in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with the oil and sprinkle with the spices, salt and pepper. Toss to coat evenly.
Roast at 400° for 25-35 minutes, or until chickpeas are starting to dry out. They won't quite be crispy got from the oven, but once they cool, should crisp up. Remove from oven and let cool. (Leftovers of these make a tasty snack! - store them in a tightly sealed container.)
For the kale salad:
6 cups loosely packed chopped kale
2 Tbsp. olive oil
½ tsp. sea salt (might need a bit more, to taste)
1 avocado, pitted, peeled & cubed
¾ cup grape tomatoes
1 cup Smoky Roasted Chickpeas
1 Tbsp. hemp seeds (optional, but adds some Omega 3s to the mix)
1-2 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar (see recipe notes)
Put all the kale in a large salad bowl. Drizzle with olive oil and sea salt. With clean hands, massage the oil into the kale; continue massaging for a minute or two. This tenderizes the kale and makes it easier to eat raw. Top with cubed avocado, grape tomatoes, and Smoky Roasted Chickpeas. Sprinkle with hemp seeds, if using, and drizzle with balsamic vinegar. This salad, unlike a lot of leaf lettuce salads, keeps well for 3-4 days.
Recipe notes:
Start with 1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar, taste it, and add more if it needs it. You can use any balsamic vinegar, but I highly recommend Napa Valley Naturals Grand Reserve balsamic vinegar for it’s syrupy consistency and the slight sweetness it adds.
Recipes by Elizabeth Hatling
Dream Job:
Work in a commercial kitchen on a farm
(for production of farm products)
Favorite Cuisine:
Thai, specifically coconut curries and spring rolls with peanut sauce.
Go-To Blogs:
The Detoxinista, Feed Me Phoebe.
Best Cookbook: The Forest Feast by Erin Gleeson.
Fave Big City Restaurant:
The Birchwood Café, Minneapolis.
Hidden (or not so hidden) Talents:
Violinist and vocalist for The Fancy and the
Functional folk band.
Next Adventure:
Travel to New Zealand, Maui, and/or back to school.
Life Mantra: “The World is my Oyster.”
