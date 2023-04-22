Mom guilt. Odds are, if you are a mother, you have experienced this seriously less-than-pleasant feeling more times than anyone cares to think about. That feeling that you messed up, you’re failing your kids, they would have been better off with the next door neighbor as their mom ... or maybe the cashier at the grocery store. Yep, it really can go that far.
For most of my motherhood experience, I thought that my extreme feelings of mom guilt and fear of failure were run-of-the-mill — that the extreme feelings of overwhelm to the point of paralysis and doing none of the 11 million tasks needing my attention, was just how motherhood was supposed to feel. Yes, being a mama and the center of someone’s (or multiple someones') world is exhausting, and there are days that feel like the weight of the whole world is on your shoulders. Sometimes.
I did find out that none of the things that I was experiencing were entirely normal, at least to the degree that I was experiencing them. I was 12 years and six kids into my parenting journey, and trying to manage supposed anxiety and depression when a whole new idea was brought into the picture — ADHD. As parents, we most often hear about these things regarding children — you might hear a group talking in passing about how the rates of dysfunction in children are sky-rocketing; but rarely do you hear anyone talking about ADHD in parents.
There is little conversation about the ways that ADHD can affect your parenting. Maybe, just maybe, it is time to change that.
More and more information is being presented about the effects of mental health on parenting and relationships with our children. Maybe we also need to start talking about neurodiversity and the impact it can have on the lives of parents and adults.
I digress.
After years of attempting to address what I thought was anxiety and depression, I was feeling stuck. Stuck in feeling this way. Stuck feeling like I was going to have a toxic relationship with my children because I just could not manage to have calm conversations with them. I couldn’t handle them "just being kids."
It turns out that, for me, these struggles were the manifestation of ADHD that was never detected in my childhood. I was 36-years-old when I was diagnosed with ADHD. After 36 years, I finally had an actual answer for why I had such a hard time with multiple noises going on around me ... Why regulating my emotions was something that I needed to learn right alongside my six-year-old ... Why it was so hard to keep my home clean even though I wanted it to look like a magazine photo and felt so much better when it was clean and organized, but I just couldn’t keep it that way ... Why I had the urge to throw things just because someone was chewing with their mouths open ...
ADHD is more often unnoticed in females than males, and tends to be inattentive type rather than the hyperactive presentation that most people think of when presented with the acronym ADHD. For women, it presents as daydreaming, struggles with task initiation (that explains the perpetual mountain of laundry), difficulty with emotional regulation and, the real kicker, rejection sensitivity.
Oye! That last one ... I have been panicking for years — yes, years — that my kids were going to leave me as soon as they were old enough to leave the nest, that they would just drive off to college without a glance backward.
For me, not getting invited to that playdate was devastating. I had constant thoughts that I was saying the wrong thing, talking too much or embarrassing everyone around me.
All of the things I was experiencing add up to make it more difficult to form relationships, not only with your kids and your spouse, but with those that are supposed to be your village.
Motherhood is hard. On the best, most amazing, wonderful days that we would not trade for anything, it is still exhausting. Exhilarating, yes, but still hard. You can be amazed, shocked and tired all at the same time.
So mamas, don’t beat yourself up. Keep talking. You deserve support. You are not stuck. Never stop looking for the answers that will help you to be the best parent you can be to your minis.
If you are a mama already trying to manage a little neuro spice on top of all of the other challenges of parenting, take heart. You are not "too much." That voice in your head that is telling you you are? Name it, and then promptly tell it to shut up. (No seriously, naming it helps).
Buy the ear plugs that are designed to reduce sounds but still allow you to hear, even if it feels ridiculous to you. If there’s a mountain of laundry on the ottoman, invite your bestie over to sit and chat while you do it — body doubling is magic! Set timers on your phone for literally everything. Enter things in your calendar that have deadlines or set meeting times to force you to get out of the house, or out of your normal routine.
Mostly though, give yourself grace, talk with your supports, never be afraid to ask for help and embrace the people who love you through it all.