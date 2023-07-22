It was a hot, sunshiny day when eight pies were submitted into the second annual Service Food & The Market Lake Country Living Pie Contest; but the judges were cool as cucumbers as they gathered for judging.
Submitted were a delightful assortment of pies— a Southern pecan pie, a flavorful pear cheddar pie, fast and easy Father's Day pie, a marshmallowy sweet graham cracker pie, a thick and rich German chocolate fudge pie, a classic apple pie, a fruity blueberry rhubarb crisp pie and your grand champion lemon blueberry pie, baked by Ahlea Mouser.
Lemon blueberry pie recipe
Crust:
- 1 1/2 cups flour
- 3/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup + 1 1/2 tablespoon shortening
- 4-5 tablespoons water
Decorations:
- 1 tablespoon milk
- Extra granulated sugar for garnishing
Lemon filling:
- 8 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1/2 cup fresh lemon juice
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
- 2 1/2 tablespoons cornstarch
- 4 large eggs
Blueberry filling:
- 3 cups fresh blueberries
- 1/3 cup granulated sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 1/2 tablespoons cornstarch
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 375°F.
- Make the crust: Combine the flour and salt in a bowl. Work the shortening in using a pastry blender until the mixture resembles small peas. Gradually add the ice water and knead gently with your hands. When it forms a ball but isn't sticky, place two-thirds of the dough on a well-floured counter or rolling mat. Roll out the dough to a 13-inch circle and place it in a greased 9-inch pie plate. Using a sharp knife, trim off any extra dough.
- Optional braided decoration: Take the leftovers from the first two-thrids of the dough and roll it into a long and narrow strip. Using a pizza cutter, cut it into 1/8-inch wide strips. Braid the strips together and press them to the rim of the pie plate.
- Blind bake the crust: Grease the outside of another pie plate and place it inside of the first so the dough is in between the pie plates. Chill the dough for 30 minutes. Invert the pans on a cookie sheet and bake for 20 minutes. Carefully remove the inside pie plate and prick the bottom of the crust all over with a fork. Bake the pie upright for 10-15 minutes, until the crust is golden brown.
- Make the decorations: Roll out the remaining crust dough and cut small stars (or other shape) using a cookie cutter. Place them on a cookie sheet and lightly brush with milk. Sprinkle generously with sugar then bake for about 10 minutes, or until golden brown.
- Make lemon filling: Melt the butter and combine it with the lemon juice, salt, sugar and cornstarch in a medium bowl. Mix in the eggs one at a time until the mixture is uniform. Pour into the crust. Bake for 20-25 minutes, until the filling is almost set — the center should still wobble a bit when the pie is nudged. Let the pie cool slightly while you. make the blueberry filling.
- Make the blueberry filling: Rinse the blueberries but don't dry them. Place them in a small saucepan over medium to low heat, stirring frequently. Add the sugar, salt and cornstarch when the berries begin to release their juice. Bring the berries to a boil, stirring constantly, until they form a thick, jam-like consistency.
- Carefully spoon the blueberry filling over the lemon layer and smooth over the top. Add the crust decorations as desired. Chill completely before serving.
Ahlea first began baking pies at the age of 12 with the assistance of her mother, Katrina. They started with lemon meringue and pecan and the joy of making pies has turned into a passion for Ahlea.
"My mom is an excellent chef, and I've always been helping her in the kitchen for as long as I can remember," Ahlea shared. "I started making cookies on my own when I was around nine, then moved on to a chocolate pudding cake, and kept going from there! Now I love making breads, pies, cupcakes, cinnamon rolls or anything else I find to make!"
The pie contest will return in 2024, but there are still three contests to look forward to this year — hotdish in August, holiday treats in October and soup in December!