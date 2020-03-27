PLEASE CALL AHEAD OR CHECK WEBSITES TO CONFIRM EVENTS ARE TAKING PLACE AS SCHEDULED.
April
Home Canning — Raspberry Jalapeno Jelly
When: April 4
Time: 9-11:30 a.m.
Where: Kennedy Secondary School, Room 1603 (601 Randolph Ave., Fergus Falls)
Fee: $10
Information: Classic raspberry jelly gets a spicy kick when you add jalapenos to the recipe. Making fancy jelly out of juice from fruit you froze last season can be a fun activity while we wait for summer to return. We will work in pairs to make four 1/2 pint jars of raspberry jalapeno jelly. Fee includes lids, sugar, pectin and raspberries. Bring four of your own 1/2 pint jelly jars or can purchase at class. For more information, contact Fergus Falls Community Education at 218-998-0544 ext. 9200.
Vergas Maple Syrup Festival
When: April 4
Where: Vergas
Information: The Vergas Community Club will be holding its annual maple syrup festival April 4. Come join the festivities which include a pancake feed at the Vergas Event Center (7:30-11:30 a.m.), maple medallion and leaf hunt, live entertainment, a raffle, demonstrations, local maple producers tasting contest and more. For more information, visit the Vergas Community Club’s Facebook page.
New York Mills Trade Show
When: April 4
Time: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Where: New York Mills Sports Center
Information: The annual New York Mills Trade Show is an event aimed to showcase the goods and services of local businesses and organizations. For more information, contact 218-371-5301.
Learn to make Amish braided rugs
When: April 7, 28
Time: 5:30-7 p.m.
Where: Roosevelt Education Center: Community Education. (340 Friberg Ave., Fergus Falls)
Fee: $23
Information: Amish braided rugs are extremely versatile and add color and warmth to any room. This is your opportunity to learn how to turn your old blue jeans into a beautiful piece of art for your floor while recycling at the same time! The braid technique uses strands of fabric to join the braid together and allows you to make a round or rectangular rug. Prep work is required prior to class with instructions at the Community Education Office. For more information, contact Fergus Falls Community Education at 218-998-0544 ext. 9200.
Pottery course
When: April 9
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Where: Kennedy Secondary School, Room 2701 (601 Randolph Ave., Fergus Falls)
Fee: $55 for registration, $20 for supplies.
Information: For individuals who are interested in pottery, join us for a chance to have some fun, be creative and make your own pieces as you develop your skills in hand-building and/or wheel-thrown pottery. For more information, contact Fergus Falls Community Education at 218-998-0544 ext. 9200.
Ottertail Easter egg hunt
When: April 11
Where: Ottertail Community Park, Ottertail
Information: The city of Ottertail hosts its annual Easter egg hunt in Ottertail Community Park. There will be four age groups: 0-2, 3-6, 7-9, and 10-plus. Over 5,000 eggs filled with goodies. The hunt will begin at 1 p.m. sharp. The Easter Bunny will visit from 12:30-1:30 p.m. For more information, contact 218-367-2250.
Easter Brunch at the Bigwood
When: April 12
Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Where: Bigwood Event Center
Fee: $24.95 for adults, $21.95 for seniors 55-plus, $9.95 kids 4-10, and kids 3 and under eat free
Information: Join the Bigwood Event Center for their annual Easter brunch, Sunday, April 12. Seating times are: 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 1 p.m. Call to reserve your seats! 218-739-2211. Reservations must be made by Monday, April 6. Menu: To be determined. For more information visit the Bigwood Event Center’s Facebook page or call 218-739-2211.
Introduction to fly fishing
When: April 15, 22, 29
Time: 6-8:30 p.m.
Where: Kennedy Secondary School, Community Room (601 Randolph Ave., Fergus Falls)
Fee: $75
Information: Want to learn the sport of fly fishing? Here is an introductory class designed to get you started. You will learn about selection and proper use of equipment and accessories, along with casting principles. Participants, ages 16 and older, will learn the basic principles of fly casting, reading water, fly selection, entomology, knot tying and rigging, equipment, and where to fish locally and across the U.S. After this class, students will be all set to hit the water. This class welcomes those who have never fly fished before and are looking to start or anyone looking to refine their skills. Students are welcome to bring their own equipment, but equipment can be provided as well. Upon completion of the class, participants will plan a fishing trip. This class meets three sessions. Class size is limited to eight people.
Earth Day Trashion Fashion Show
When: April 18
Time: 5:30-8 p.m.
Where: Fergus Falls VFW Post 612 ( 420 E. Washington Ave.)
Fee: $5 donation at the door
Information: Come out and enjoy the best fashion show with materials of a different variety. This fun event for all ages will feature unique garments made out of waste items in a fashion show setting! Participants and spectators will learn about waste, fashion waste, creative reuse, and how creativity can help us make less garbage. This event is open to anyone interested in making a fashion item out of trash and/or recycled materials, or watching a runway show and learning about waste and how to make less of it! For complete rules and information, visit ottertailcountymn.us/events/earth-day-trashion-fashion-show/.
The Wichita Lineman: A Tribute to Glen Campbell
When: April 18
Time: 7 p.m.
Where: Perham High School Auditorium
Fee: $20 in advance, $22 at the door, veterans receive $3 discount
Information: Join the Perham Center for the Arts for a great night of music in a tribute to Glen Campbell starring Carl Acuff Jr. at the Perham Auditorium. For more information or to reserve tickets, contact 218-346-2787.
Got Scones? — Cooking Class
When: April 21
Time: 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Battle Lake School (402 W. Summit St., Battle Lake)
Information: Learn the secrets to delicious scones both sweet and savory. For more information and cost, visit Sweet & Savory Kitchen on Facebook or call 425-244-1446.
Christian Howes
When: April 25
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Where: A Center for the Arts, Fergus Falls
Fee: $25 for adults, $10 for students
Information: Named top three in the Downbeat Critics Poll in his category and nominated Violinist of the Year by the Jazz Journalist Association, Christian Howes takes the violins far beyond its traditional classical repertoire. From jazz, gospel, a touch of latin, to bluegrass and Americana, Howes is a versatile musician highly recognized as one of the pioneers of improvisation (for strings). He will be joined on stage by our local civic orchestra and high school orchestra musicians. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit fergusarts.org.
Alcohol Inks on Yupo paper workshop
When: April 25
Time: 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Where: New York Mill Regional Cultural Center (24 Main Ave. N., New York Mills)
Fee: $50-60
Information: The class will cover the basics of painting with alcohol inks and paint on several surfaces including Yupo paper, a primed canvas and ceramic. Participants will leave the class with a painting on Yupo, a painting on primed canvas and ready to hang, and either painted tiles or a painted soap dispenser. Have fun with instructor Mary Jo Wentz as you learn this new medium! For more info please visit: kulcher.org/2020-art-workshops-at-the-new-york-mills-regional-cultural-center/.
May
Tail Gunners at New York Mills Firemen’s Dance
When: May 1
Time: 8 p.m. - midnight
Where: New York Mills VFW
(120 N. Boardman Ave., New York Mills)
Information: It's always a great time in New York Mills. Come on out for great food, great people, and great music, all for the great cause of supporting the New York Mills Fire Deptartment.
Fergus Falls Kids and Parents Expo
When: May 2
Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Where: Bigwood Event Center
Information: Kids grow up too fast! Take a day to play, have fun and make memories as a family at the Fergus Falls Kids and Parents Expo. Fun activities planned so far include a coloring zone, big trucks on display an automated selfie station photo booth and more! We'll also have all awesome exhibitors showcasing local products and services available to you. For more information, visit ottertaillakescountry.com/event.
Agate Painting Class at Brew Ales & Eats
When: May 4
Time: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Brew Ales & Eats,
124 E. Main St., Perham
Fee: $40
Information: Get creative with The Blue Fox and paint your very own "Agate" at Brew Ales and Eats. This is a great painting to customize your color palette and get creative with abstract swirls and textured glitter! Enjoy food and a beverage from Brew Ales and Eats, tap into your creative energy and unwind with The Blue Fox. Please arrive a few minutes early to grab a beer and find your seat. Remember, painting is messy and we like it dirty, so don't wear your favorite shirt!
Governor’s Fishing Opener
When: May 7-9
Time: Various
Where: Various
Information: Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will cast his line in Otter Tail County for the 2020 Governor’s Fishing Opener. Several events are planned for the event.
Mother’s Day Brunch
When: May 10
Time: 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Where: Bigwood Event Center
Fee: $24.95 for adults, $21.95 for seniors 55-plus, $9.95 kids 4-10, and kids 3 and under eat free
Information: Join the Bigwood Event Center for their annual Mother’s Day brunch, Sunday, May 10. Seating times are: 10:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. Call to reserve your seats! 218-739-2211. Reservations must be made by Monday, May 4. Menu: To be determined. For more information visit the Bigwood Event Center’s Facebook page or call 218-739-2211.
Henning CHAT — Bike Rodeo
When: May 12
Time: TBD
Where: Henning Landmark Center (415 Douglas Ave., Henning)
Information: Join the Henning Landmark Center for the sixth annual Henning CHAT Bike Rodeo. Kids will have their chance to win one bike that has been donated by local businesses and organizations. Free picnic dinner, bike course, bike inspection, helmet fitting, group bike ride and more. For more information, contact 281-548-5760.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.