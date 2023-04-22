During 2023, the Otter Tail County Museum is featuring an exhibit on hats. I have always found the milliners of Otter Tail County fascinating. The occupation of milliner or hatmaker gave single women a respectable means of making an income. It required business skills as well as creativity.
One outstanding Fergus Falls milliner was Miss Geneva Aleyda Tweten. She worked for many years as manager of the Dotty Dunn Hat Shop on East Lincoln Avenue in the Autograph Block where Communicating for Agriculture is located today.
Geneva Tweten was born in 1901 to Andrew and Lena Tweten of Everts Township. She graduated from Battle Lake High School, but lived most of her life in Fergus Falls. Briefly married in the 1930s to Anders Lauritzen, she reclaimed her maiden name. During World War II, Tweten worked for the FBI in Washington, D.C.
Returning to Fergus Falls after the war, Tweten belonged to a number of civic organizations and put in the real work of supporting charities. She joined the American Legion Auxiliary and served as its head in 1968. She was also a charter member of the World War I and VFW auxiliaries and belonged to the Eastern Star. For over a decade she served on the Salvation Army Advisory Board including terms as the board chairperson. In 1953, she chaired the local cancer association fund drive.
When the Business and Professional Women organized a Fergus Falls chapter, she joined as a charter member and was named their Woman of the Year in 1965. Statewide, she chaired the MN BPW International Relations Committee. Beginning in 1948, Tweten ran for public office, seeking to bring her business and community expertise to the state legislature.
Tweten had an abiding love for history in every form, from genealogy to antiques and historic preservation. A member of the Otter Tail County Historical Society, she served as the Secretary-Treasurer of its forerunner, the Old Settler’s Association. In 1963, she organized an antique collectors club.
Her motto was, “It’s never too late to succeed,” and the crowning success of Geneva Tweten was her campaign to save Phelps Mill. Tweten first took the initiative to save this historic mill in the late 1950s. Her persuasive letter writing campaign to politicians Hubert Humphrey and Walter Mondale, the National Park Service and the Department of the Interior helped convince the county commissioners to purchase the mill and surrounding 18 acres of land for $3,500 in 1965. Her vision, to preserve the only mill of its kind not only in Minnesota, but in the country, has led to National Register status; and indeed, the entire surroundings are considered a historic district.
She died on election night in 1968. When Otter Tail County celebrated its centennial that same year, citizens honored her by holding the 100th anniversary celebration at Phelps Mill Park. Today, an historical marker at Phelps Mills honors the memory of this important preservationist.
All photos courtesy of the Otter Tail County Historical Society and may not be reproduced without permission.
