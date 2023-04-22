Has life ever forced you to stop and take a moment to just be thankful?
In the hustle and bustle of life, I literally have to force myself to sit, be still and write down the things I’m grateful for, otherwise it’s too easy to take things for granted. I had a moment recently that literally made me stop and smile and be thankful for the friends in my life.
It was my birthday week — my favorite week of the year. (I mean, who doesn’t love to be celebrated?) My birthday, which is on Valentine’s Day, fell on my day off of work and, unfortunately, it also fell on my husband’s busiest work day, so our regular “Birthentines” date wasn’t in the cards for us. Our evening was booked solid as well, because most nights in the winter are spent at the gym cheering on our favorite young athletes. But have no fear! My dear friend, who knew of my situation, made sure to set up a lunch date for the two of us.
As I was getting ready to meet her for lunch, my husband called and asked me if I could meet him for lunch because his meeting had rescheduled. In that moment there was no hesitation — no question of what I should do, not even a second thought.
I texted my friend and told her of the change and asked her, “Would you hate it if we rescheduled? JP is free for lunch.” Instantly, her response was, “Absolutely not, go have lunch with you husband, so glad you get to have special time.” And do you know what? I trusted her answer, I didn’t reply back with “Are you sure?” or play that game of cat and mouse. I didn’t doubt her encouragement of me to go, because that’s the kind of friend she is.
Friends should support you, encourage you and keep you accountable.
Everyone has different needs and expectations for the people they have in their life; but for me, this means having friends who support my marriage and my family. Sometimes it looks like loving on my kids and screaming in excitement as my daughter scored her first varsity points; all while capturing it on film because I couldn’t be there and she knew how important that moment was. It looks like random notes of encouragement, prayer in the good and bad, my favorite candy "just because," or always being willing to help transport my kids here or there at the last minute. It looks like understanding that we can’t hang out as much as we’d like (because life), it looks like being able to start where we left off, it means forgiving me and having grace for my shortcomings.
But this isn’t a one way street, I have to put in what I want out. We have seasons where we can pour more into people’s cups, and others where we need our cup to be filled. I’ve learned that no one can read my mind and I can’t read the minds of others, so I have to be willing to ask and to be asked.
As I wrap up this article, I found myself struggling with how to end it. What do I want to leave the reader with? What is my point — other than having friends is awesome?
Then I realized I was overthinking it, and the message and lesson for me was simple. First, it’s important to stop and be grateful and see the goodness and beauty in simple things. Second, I think that all this was a reminder to me of the importance of working on my relationships. Last, there’s real value in positive friendships.
I want to strive to see that goodness in all things and take time each day to meditate on the things I’m thankful for, but when I get lost in the busy I sure hope something else stops me in my tracks and causes me to take a minute to be grateful.