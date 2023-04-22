When the seed catalogs start to show up in our mailboxes in December, I (Katrina) am definitely not in a mood to think about spring planting! But somehow, a month later, my son Dane and I are giddy about making our garden plans!
I’m sure you’re just as excited to get to the fun part of buying all.the.plants, but you will be thankful to take some time to first think through some logistics for planning your garden. Here are some steps we take/have taken to plan a practical and productive garden.
Sunlight
Where your garden is situated is more important than you may think! Pay attention to how the sun hits the garden area in the morning and afternoon. Afternoon sun is most important, but if it can get morning sun as well, even better. I have learned this the hard way! When we moved to our farm outside of Fergus Falls, we tilled up a convenient spot near the house that was on the top of a hill. It did face south, but it also had a huge tree that shaded it most of the afternoon. All of my gardening efforts were in vain those years, as I could not overcome the lack of sunlight. Ten years later, we decided to till up another garden space — further away from the house, but open to direct sunlight from the south and west, with no trees to block afternoon sun. It was so much work to clean up the land, but well worth it to see our yields and vegetable quality improve dramatically!
Space
How many square feet you have to work with is going to determine what varieties of vegetables make sense for you to grow. If you have a small corner in your yard, square foot gardening or raised beds might be a good option. You may want to consider going up with some of your vegetables to gain space; trellises have become a popular way to grow beans, cucumbers, tomatoes, peas, etc. But sorry, if space is a limiting factor, growing pumpkins or squash may not be in your future!
Soil
This step gets overlooked probably most often by home gardeners, as it may seem overwhelming to learn about your dirt. All soil types have their advantages and disadvantages, and it will determine what vegetables will grow best for you. If your soil is sandy, it will drain well but also need more watering. Sandy soil grows root crops (carrots, potatoes, parsnips) well, as the vegetables are able to slide through the soil to stretch down and find moisture. Clay has the opposite problem of holding on too much moisture, and can cause roots to rot if overwatered. Brussels sprouts, cabbage, broccoli, lettuce, peas, beans, cauliflower, kale and Swiss chard are all good choices to thrive in clay.
It is also a good idea to run a soil test on your garden every few years, as the chemistry can change depending on what is grown. Most soil tests will look at the pH, phosphorous, potassium (potash) and nitrogen levels. Depending on the levels, you may need to add compost, manure, lime, sand, etc. to help boost the health of your soil. I always thought this step was overrated, but I have seen firsthand how productivity is improved by fertilizing with compost and manure. You can pick up a simple home soil test in the garden department, or you can mail a sample of soil to the University of MN for a more complete study.
Simplicity
I definitely love to try new vegetable varieties every year! But I have also realized the value of growing vegetables that I know our family will enjoy eating, and that I know how to store and prepare. Especially if you are new to gardening, start simply so that you don’t get overwhelmed and never want to garden again! Personally, I don’t like daily pickers, i.e. peas and beans; I much prefer vegetables that can wait for me!
Seeds vs plants
There are certain vegetables that are direct sow, meaning that even in Zones 3 and 4, we can plant the seeds directly in the soil: beets, lettuce, kale, corn, radishes, Swiss chard, spinach, edamame, carrots, turnips, parsnips, peas and beans. But unless you are starting your seeds indoors under grow lights, don’t waste your money on seeds for herbs, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, broccoli, cabbage, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower or onions. These you want to buy as starts/plants at the greenhouse. Squash, watermelon and pumpkins can go either way — if you want to plant the seeds directly, make sure the soil is nice and warm (early June) and watered well.
If you want to see what varieties have worked best for us, check out some of Dane’s top picks! We shop locally for our plants, but our favorite online seed companies are jungseed.com or seedsnsuch.com.
Best wishes for gardening success this year!