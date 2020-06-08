Humane Society plays big role in community

The Humane Society of Otter Tail County (HSOTC) has been in operation for more than 40 years, bringing in about 1,100 animals a year that staff and volunteers either help to make fit for adoption or return to worried owners. The shelter takes care of all kinds of animals, including cats, dogs, rabbits and more.
In addition to taking care of animals that come in by grooming, vaccinating and spaying or neutering, the shelter also helps the community by assisting people who can no longer take care of their pets and must surrender them, they help county services with cruelty and neglect cases, they help educate the community and they are a part of emergency management for the county taking care of pets who are left behind in the event their owner is hospitalized. When a pet is lost, they’re often brought to HSOTC either by concerned citizens, animal control or the sheriff’s office. In some circumstances, they pick up lost animals themselves if they receive a tip. If you’ve lost or found a pet, the HSOTC website is an excellent primary resource for figuring out what to do next. They also keep an updated list of stray animals currently at the shelter.
“Otter Tail County relies on us to help with animals, it’s a very important part of our community,” says shelter manager Jaclyn Keenan.
The shelter relies on its volunteers to help keep things running and they average about 30 volunteers in winter and close to 50 in the summer. “We ask for a commitment of at least six months and most come at least once a week,” says Keenan. “Most volunteering is done during our normal business hours.”
Volunteers have a variety of job options to choose from including animal photography, animal transport, dog and cat socialization, dog walking and foster care. The shelter could also use help with general shelter care like laundry, washing dishes and cleaning kennels. When they host special events throughout the year, they need volunteers to help spread the word and get the community involved. They also have a Jr. Pet Pals program for parents or older siblings (age 21 or older) to volunteer together with a kid aged 10-16.
There’s more to volunteering at the shelter than just helping with the animals, though. In fact, some volunteers never need to come in contact with the animals, such as Tim Pardy of Pardy Painting & Portraits, who painted a mural for the HSOTC on their garage door.
Volunteers go through a volunteer training and then can commit to an hour or two each week to help out around the shelter.
If volunteering is too much of a commitment, the shelter is also always appreciative of community donations. Beyond monetary assistance, which goes toward the cost of vaccines, spaying and neutering, they also need item donations like cat litter, pet food and cleaning supplies (laundry soap and dish soap).
Humane societies play a key role in the communities they are part of by not only connecting families with future fur friends, but also by keeping people and animals safe and healthy.
Looking to adopt?
Here’s what you’ll need:
• Completed adoption application. This can be done online or on site.
• A valid ID with a current address and year of birth.
• Landlord’s name and phone number, lease
or other proof of consent to have pets on the property.
• Verification that all other dogs or cats in the home have updated vaccines.
• Adoption fee, ranging from $125 to $350 for dogs and puppies or $50 to $80 for cats and kittens. (Prices are listed alongside animal bios on the Humane Society website.)
