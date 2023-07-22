When it comes to books, we all have our own preferences. We know what we like in particular genres and tropes and that's what we gravitate toward. I can honestly say that I read all types of fiction— classics, literary fiction, YA (young adult), fantasy, sci-fi, horror, mystery, suspense... If I like the book, I simply like the book. I do, however, gravitate toward fantasy, which makes up more than half of my TBR (to be read) collection.
So far in 2023, I have read fantasy, horror, YA, suspense, sci-fi, literary fiction, children's literature, mythology and even a few graphic novels (they certainly are not "my thing!") I consider myself stingy with my book ratings and reviews, and have been pleasantly surprised and still thinking back to two of my five-star reads so far this year— "Firekeeper's Daughter" and "Warrior Girl Unearthed" by award-winning author, Angeline Boulley.
Both of Boulley's titles are YA and are packed full of the indigenous culture of her Ojibwe community in and around Sugar Island, Michigan. Her stories derive from personal experience and her writing is steeped with meaning and insight that is enjoyable by older young adults and adults alike.
"Firekeeper's Daughter" first published in 2021, became a New York Times Bestseller and was named one of the top 100 young adult books of all time by Time magazine. It follows the story of the intelligent, athletic and determined Daunis Fontaine, a biracial who experiences loss, trauma, betrayal and more as she gets involved in an effort to pinpoint drug sourcing within her tribe and its correlation to missing Native American women.
I was sucked in to "Firekeeper's Daughter" almost instantly, which hadn't happened to me in quite some time. The characters are relatable and the culture is beautiful. I laughed, cried and even threw my book a time or two. It is worth every penny of the monetary investment and every moment of time I spent with it.
"Warrior Girl Unearthed" was published May 2023 and takes us back to some of the same characters from "Firekeeper's Daughter," but 10 years down the road. While you still find plenty of Daunis in "Warrior Girl Unearthed," the main character is her niece (technically cousin), Perry Birch-Firekeeper. Ojibwe culture is shared more in-depth and the realities of stolen indigenous artifacts and the continued theme of missing Native American women are strong in this book.
I was gutted by the end of "Warrior Girl Unearthed." All of the emotions felt during "Firekeeper's Daughter" were intensified dramatically. I may even dare to suggest that I preferred the second title over the first.
Both of these books have left me thinking long after I finished them. I have not only become invested in the characters, but also in the societal issues that they made more real for me and a newly rooted rage for the Native American tribes and the inequities borne of generations of silence.
While these books are certainly connected, they can also be read as standalone books, as well; and I would highly recommend them to anyone, regardless of their reading preferences, which isn't something that I can say about most titles.
If I had to choose a couple of favorite things about Boulley's books without throwing out any spoilers, here they are: biracial main characters, culture, language.
One final suggestion before you race to purchase these great titles— buy the book and the audiobook, and read along. There is a lot of anishinaabemowin (language) and hearing it while seeing it is a great experience!
