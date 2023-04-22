As an avid reader, writing a book review should be a task that requires little effort. The hardest part? Choosing a book to write about. I stared at my TBR (to be read) shelves — yes, shelves — and came up with nothing, promptly using it as an excuse to visit the book store. (Ha! Like I needed an excuse ... )
Surrounded by the endless possibilities of the bookstore, nothing seemed quite right for this review. As is my normal pattern, I ventured from the fantasy section of the store over to the historical fiction, aan area in which I could be lost for days. Then it happened! The perfect book appeared — "The Circus Train" by Amita Parikh.
As a self-proclaimed book dragon (Google it, I promise you won't be disappointed) who grew up in the circus capital of the world, historical fiction that includes a storyline in the circus setting is like a sundae with a cherry on top. This book? Even better.
"The Circus Train" takes place during the beginning of World War II. The protagonist in the story is a young girl with a physical disability, something I can relate to. Clearly, this book was coming home with me. With all of my favorite things packed neatly between two pristine covers, I had high expectations for this story. Parikh did not disappoint.
Throughout this story, the author writes in such rich prose that you can nearly smell the circus around you. Vivid descriptions throughout the book allow you to imagine the spectacles that were presented by this traveling, wondrous show all those years ago.
"The Circus Train" has all the makings of a book that you can’t put down. Characters that are relatable, descriptive phrases that take you back to the world in which it was set and just enough of a romance to keep you wondering until the very last page. Parikh is able to take you from loving her characters, to hating them ... and back again (in some cases more than once), all in less than 350 pages.
This novel follows the story of Lena, a young Greek girl, as she travels with her father on a circus train, living with the aftermath of a childhood fight with polio. Enter: a mysterious young boy hiding from his own demons. Alexander is hiding from the Gestapo and is found aboard the circus train, but the Nazis are not the only trouble Alexander is trying to escape. Through their trials and tribulations, Lena, the daughter of an illusionist, and Alexander, his new apprentice, form a relationship made to withstand the test of time.
Readers grow up with the characters, following the evolution of their relationship as they grow from gangly kids to star-crossed teenagers and cope with the world of adulthood. Through the pages of this enthralling narrative, you experience the highest joys of young love and the heartbreak and tragedy of World War II and concentration camps.
Experience the wonders of the circus, the heartbreak of family secrets too long kept and just a dash of harrowing adventure; all while in your pajamas with a cup of tea and the coziest blanket you can find.
