When my son was in kindergarten, writing the majority of his letters and numbers backwards, reading significantly slower than his peers and breaking down in tears almost daily, it was apparent an intervention was required to help my sweet little boy succeed in the educational system.
We all know how different every child can be and how so many present their own different challenges with school. However, there are many children who do require some intervening and extra attention. That is where an individualized educational plan, also known as an IEP, can help immensely.
There comes a highly stressful time when students are tested and expected to meet grade-level standards such as:
- Oral expression
- Listening comprehension
- Written expression
- Basic reading skill
- Reading fluency skills & comprehension
- Mathematics calculation and problem solving
If a student is not making sufficient progress to meet the set state-approved grade-level standards in one or more of these areas, then an intervention is discussed and, often development of an IEP begins in hopes to help the student eventually meet those standards.
For those of you who have never heard of an IEP, are confused as to what they offer or how they work, please allow me to elaborate.
I am just an everyday mom with a job outside of the school system, but in the past 15 years, I have learned quite a bit about what this plan can provide for a child who is struggling or simply doesn’t have the same capabilities as their peers.
An IEP is initialized once a full evaluation and review has been completed by a group of qualified professionals and meets the school district’s eligibility criteria. This review is full of graphs and numbers that calculate your child's abilities and skill levels. If these calculations prove that your child could benefit from interventional modifications for learning, then there is a full explanation and goals of the education plan are drawn up. After which, the plan has to be approved by all necessary parties: educators, counselors and, of course, parents or primary caregivers.
An IEP may look a lot different for each student who qualifies. For my son, over the years, it has included paraprofessional aids in many of his classes where note-taking was required, a talk-to-text feature on his learning device, extra test time or a time-out pass (when requested) to walk around or visit his counselor. The plan could include a period during the school day in which a child spends time in a different, level-appropriate classroom for a particular subject. It may also allow for the child to have sensory items at their disposal. One interesting modification, in our case, was to have a rubber band stretched between my son’s chair legs so that he could keep his legs busy while he concentrated. It proved to help him often!
Each year, a student’s IEP plan is re-evaluated to determine if it is still necessary and how it may need to adapt to the growing child’s needs. This usually happens in a meeting with the parents/caregivers and qualified educational staff that has contact with the student.
When my son was in elementary school, I’ll admit, these meetings could be hard on me. As a parent, to hear about your young child having such high levels of difficulty and/or behavioral conflicts while you’re not present to comfort them is a hard pill to swallow. I would often get emotional during these meetings, hearing about how challenging things could get for him. Thinking about how he wasn’t learning and earning high honors like other students hurt my heart.
However, as a child grows and matures, I feel like it does get a little better each year. The knowledge of how these little aids are actually helping students learn easier, advance to new levels at a faster pace than before and provide a little extra confidence for them is reassuring.
Now that my son is in his second year of high school – with an IEP – the annual meetings are full of promise of a bright future. A lot of it is largely thanks to his prior educational staff’s patience and support of the IEP. It has given my son and I hope for a successful high school experience and graduation.