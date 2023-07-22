Time to ditch that huge flour tortilla you’ve been using to roll up your lunches and snacks. It’s time to “lighten up” with the season of veggies upon us. Time to make a move to “Lettuce Wraps!” Boston or butter lettuce is the preferred choice for most lettuce wraps, but use any lettuce that is in your fridge.
Lettuce wraps are all the rage right now. They’re the new food trend, extremely popular in restaurants and on the internet. They are your newest “health food.” Why not? When you replace rice, bread, or any other carb with them, your meal becomes lighter and healthier instantly. Lettuce wraps are open for improvisation and can be served with all sorts of accompaniments.They're rich and flavor-packed, with plenty of crunchy vegetables to balance it out. Take those lettuce leaves out of your salad bowl and fill them with your favorite flavors. Wrap them, admire them, tuck them in your mouth. One … delicious … bite at a time!
Szechuan Chicken Lettuce Wraps
The taste of an Asian restaurant from your own kitchen!
Four servings.
Ingredients:
- Two chicken breasts, cut into small one to two inch strips.
- One tablespoon of sesame oil.
- One and a quarter cups panko breadcrumbs.
- One tablespoon of soy sauce.
- One tablespoon of rice vinegar or white balsamic vinegar.
- Half a teaspoon of salt.
- A quarter teaspoon of ground black pepper.
- One egg.
- One tablespoon of mayonnaise.
- Quarter cup of seasoned flour.
Preheat the oven to 400° F. Line a baking sheet with foil, spray or brush with cooking oil.
In a shallow dish, beat the egg and mayonnaise together. Set aside. Add flour to another shallow dish and set aside. In a skillet, heat sesame oil over medium. Add breadcrumbs and cook for two to three minutes, stirring constantly until golden brown. Remove from heat and mix in soy sauce, vinegar, salt and pepper. Toss to combine and set aside in a shallow dish.
Completely coat each chicken strip with flour, then egg mixture, and then with breadcrumb mixture. Place coated chicken pieces on a baking sheet and bake for 20-25 minutes, until the chicken is golden brown.
Filling:
- One cup of chow mein noodles.
- Quarter cup of green onions, sliced.
- Half a cup of fresh cilantro, chopped.
- Quarter cup of peanuts.
- Half a cup of Thai Sweet Chili Sauce.
- Two teaspoons of sesame seeds.
- One head of iceberg lettuce, cut in half through the stem or romaine lettuce, leaves separated.
Combine chow mein noodles, onions, cilantro, peanuts, and chili sauce. Toss to coat. Place a large spoonful of this filling in each lettuce cup, add your chicken pieces, and enjoy!
Spiced Mayo:
- Mix together, drizzle over wraps, or serve on the side.
- Quarter cup of mayonnaise.
- One tablespoon of Sriracha hot sauce.
- One teaspoon of freshly squeezed lime juice.
White Bean Lettuce Wraps
Serves Four to six.
Just 15 minutes to make this light and refreshing summer lunch or snack!
Ingredients:
- One - 15 oz. can white beans or cannellini beans, drained and rinsed.
- One cup of roasted red peppers, finely chopped.
- A third cup of fresh parsley, finely chopped.
- One cup of marinated artichoke hearts, cut into bite-sized pieces.
- Two tablespoons of freshly squeezed lemon juice.
- Two tablespoons of olive oil.
- Half a teaspoon of garlic powder.
- Salt/pepper to taste.
- One avocado, diced (optional).
- One head of iceberg lettuce, cut in half through the stem or romaine lettuce, leaves separated.
In a large bowl, combine beans, peppers, parsley and artichoke hearts. Add lemon juice, olive oil and garlic powder and stir to combine. Add avocado (if using) and gently toss together. Sprinkle it with salt and pepper to taste. Serve filling in lettuce wraps.
Appetizing, healthy, and delicious … It’s a wrap!