Val Hobbs married for the first time at 53 and with love and determination adopted her four grandchildren.
Val hails from North Dakota and grew up on farmland. As a part of her farm life, she sheared sheep and “played in the barn hay loft and made mud pies.” In the 1960’s, her family moved from Rolette, N.D., to Fergus Falls. After her stay at Adams Elementary, she moved to Canada to go to junior high school in Saskatchewan. Her father did farming there. The family returned to Fergus Falls so the younger kids in the family could attend Hillcrest Lutheran Academy.
The ninth of 12 Moline children, Val explains her childhood. “Our parents were hardworking, loving, God-honoring people.” Furthermore, “As children we loved playing outside and making forts in the trees.” They also skated on Lake Alice and participated in athletics.
After high school, Val attended Fergus Falls Community College. Moving on to graduate from Concordia College, Moorhead, in 1976, with a degree in music education, she gained employment as a music teacher first in Roseau and then in British Columbia.
Val loves music. Her longtime friend, Lindy Gardner, stated, “Her musical talent is amazing.”
Val’s cousin, Diane Selvig, concurs, “She started her music classes with a big smile, welcoming students so warmly.”
After spending 15 years in Canada, Val comments, “In 2001, God led me back to Fergus Falls to serve as worship coordinator at the Naz Church and to teach elementary music at Morning Son Christian School.”
In the spring of 2006, Val met Talmadge Hobbs on eharmony.com. Talmadge had two children, Valerie and Greg. They hit it off and married on July 7, 2007, and Val became a stepmom.
Talmadge's daughter Valerie married Cory Ferguson, with whom she had four children: Michael, Zoe, Riley and Lexi. However, Valerie and Cory encountered difficulties and struggled with addiction. The four children were put in the care of Talmadge and Val, who believed this intervention “was a life saver.”
In April 2020, Val and Talmadge officially adopted their grandchildren. With laughter Val exclaimed, “only God can make you a mommy at 64 years of age!”
Good friend Carol Sunde expressed, “There were two times she really surprised me. The first was when she told me she was going to get married to a nice Christian man. The second was when she told me, four years ago, that they were going to adopt her four grandkids.”
Friend Pam Heimdal furthered the glowing comments regarding Val. “Her infectious laugh brightens up every corner of the room.”
Regarding the children, good friend Joni Wasberg mentions, “Val is the ultimate ‘includer’ and loves to see others feel valued.”
Speaking to Val’s tenacity and determination, her friend Gwen Smith stated, “Val has taken on the role of ‘mom’ at an age many would have chosen to retire.”
In the past year, the grandparents of Val's children/grandchildren have moved in with Talmadge and Val, from Atlanta to Fergus.
Valerie and Cory, the children's parents, have been able to work hard to get their lives on track and, once two years sober in the fall of 2021, now have contact with their children again.
Recently, Talmadge and Val took a trip to Arizona which was refreshing for them and they visited with some of Val’s siblings.
“I lived my first 53 years like a retired person, then I married and lastly became a mom!” Val reflected of her life journey thus far.
Val’s friend Shegitu Kebede mentions, “She may be a late bloomer, but in my opinion, she killed two birds with one stone, a mama and a grandma at the same time.”
Val’s sister Naomi Larson, expresses a similar sentiment, “Amazing! God answered the desires of her heart … in His time!”
Val’s other sister, Carole Schiesser exclaims, “Her whole life she wanted to be the woman God wanted her to be. She wanted to be a teacher, to be married and to be a Mom!”
Val has clearly made an impact on those around here and the children that she has taken under her wing. Val offers her praise to God, “In a world of uncertainty, I know God is my ever-present help in times of trouble. He is my shepherd. I don’t need to fear. In fact, I can rest knowing he’s hope. God wins.”