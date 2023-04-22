Try to keep in mind that the way you arrange your embellishments in this step will not be exactly how they will look once you are done, so don't be too picky here — just get a general idea by layering embellishing items onto your wreath.
Using adhesive, wire and any other necessary items (such as tape or string), secure your embellishments to your wreath in the desired locations, working from the bottom layer to the top layer.
Between each item, after the embellishment is secure, you may find it helpful to lift your wreath to see how your embellishment falls after it is secured. This may or may not change your plan or prompt you to add more adhesive, if necessary.
Soon you will begin attaching your embellishments, but now that you have an idea of how you want to place them, you need to start with the bottom-most layer.
Don't undo the work you've already done by tossing your embellishments into a pile on the side. Instead, take off the top layer and carefully set them to the left, removing each laying and placing it to the right until you are at the bottom-most layer.
Wreaths are one of my favorite crafts to create. For the 2021 holiday edition of "Lake Country Living," I completed a tutorial for a loopy wreath, and I have been aching to do another wreath tutorial ever since.
Thankfully, there are so many different types of wreaths out there, that they have become popular home decor for any season. When I approached a friend and asked what she would think if I did a different seasonal wreath for the remainder of this year, she was pretty excited about the idea — so I'm going to run with it!
For spring, I have selected a wood bead wreath. You can purchase already assembled wood bead wreath forms, but they are a bit spendy and use fully spherical wood beads — I use split wood beads so the wreath sits more flush to the surface it is hung on.
Let's get started!
I'll see you in July for our next, summery wreath tutorial!
Heather Kantrud began her employment as a journalist with Daily Journal Media in 2020, following an internship with the organization. In January 2021, she was promoted to lifestyles editor, and was promoted to managing editor in July. While holding the position of managing editor, she she took on the general manager position in August 2022.
