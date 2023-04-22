Wreaths are one of my favorite crafts to create. For the 2021 holiday edition of "Lake Country Living," I completed a tutorial for a loopy wreath, and I have been aching to do another wreath tutorial ever since.

Step 1: Gather supplies

For this project, you will need:

  • Wood macrame hoop — i used a 14-inch hoop.
  • Split wood beads — I used 2-inch diameter.
  • Weatherproof adhesive (if using outdoors) or hot glue (if using indoors)
  • Embellishing items, such as floral, ribbon, etc. 
  • Floral wire
  • Wire cutters and/or scissors
Step 2: Adhere split wood beads to hoop

Make sure your wood beads are touching each other. 
Step 3: Allow adhesive to dry completely

Note: There will likely be a gap in which one of your split wood beads will not fit. That is OK! You will simply place embellishments over that space. 
Step 4: Roughly arrange your embellishments

Try to keep in mind that the way you arrange your embellishments in this step will not be exactly how they will look once you are done, so don't be too picky here — just get a general idea by layering embellishing items onto your wreath.
Step 5: Remove top layers of embellishments, keeping organized

Soon you will begin attaching your embellishments, but now that you have an idea of how you want to place them, you need to start with the bottom-most layer.

Don't undo the work you've already done by tossing your embellishments into a pile on the side. Instead, take off the top layer and carefully set them to the left, removing each laying and placing it to the right until you are at the bottom-most layer.
Step 6: Trim embellishments

Before attaching your embellishments to your wreath, trim off unwanted stems, leaves, etc. 
Step 7: Secure embellishments to wreath

Using adhesive, wire and any other necessary items (such as tape or string), secure your embellishments to your wreath in the desired locations, working from the bottom layer to the top layer. 

Between each item, after the embellishment is secure, you may find it helpful to lift your wreath to see how your embellishment falls after it is secured. This may or may not change your plan or prompt you to add more adhesive, if necessary.
Step 8: Hang and enjoy!


managing editor

Heather Kantrud began her employment as a journalist with Daily Journal Media in 2020, following an internship with the organization. In January 2021, she was promoted to lifestyles editor, and was promoted to managing editor in July. While holding the position of managing editor, she she took on the general manager position in August 2022. 

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?