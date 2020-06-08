Pantry Perfect Pina Colada

I have not been to a brewery in months. Grocery and liquor store visits have been limited. My complaining has also been minimal as I am very fortunate to have my health, employment and great outdoor space to roam. The surge in kitchen creativity, as well as a goal of using ingredients on hand, led me to this whimsical, banana dolphin garnished pina colada. The original recipe can be found on Pinterest; the recipe below substitutes ingredients from my pantry.
Banana colada
2.5 oz gold rum
1 banana
3 oz. coconut milk
3 oz. pineapple/orange/guava juice
1/2 cup crushed ice
2 whole cloves
Blueberry
Cut banana in half, setting aside top half (with the stem) for dolphin garnish.
Add the peeled bottom half of the banana, rum, juice, coconut milk and ice to a blender.
Blend until smooth and pour into a hurricane glass.
Cut off the end of the banana’s stem, then slit the remaining stub to make the dolphin’s mouth. Slit the body of the dolphin from the bottom to an inch below the stem to allow the garnish to sit on a glass rim.
Insert cloves for eyes, and put a blueberry in the dolphin’s mouth.
Pour blender contents into a hurricane glass. Then prop the banana dolphin on the rim, and add any other garnishes like a tiki umbrella.
Add a straw and serve. 1 serving.
While it is illegal to own a dolphin as a pet this recipe was chosen because of its ingredient-convenient qualities for this pet-themed issue.
Additional animal or pet themed drinks for interested boozehounds follow.
Black Cat Cocktail
1 ounce vodka
1 ounce cherry brandy
3 ounces cranberry juice (more or less as needed)
3 ounces cola (more or less as needed
In a highball glass filled with ice, pour the vodka and cherry brandy.
Fill the glass with equal amounts of cranberry juice and cola.
Stir well
The Pomeranian
1.5 oz pomegranate vodka
2 oz grapefruit juice
1 Tbsp honey
Shake all ingredients with ice in a cocktail shaker. Strain into a glass full of ice, and then garnish adorably with a bit of mint.
Black Cow
1/2 cup evaporated milk
2 cups rootbeer
2 oz bourbon
chocolate sauce
Combine evaporated milk with root beer and bourbon. Mix then split between two tall cocktail glasses.
Add ice to fill the glass.
Drizzle chocolate sauce on the top.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.