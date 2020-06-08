Pet Food: Cats and Dogs can finally get along – in the kitchen!

This issue’s theme is PETS? Hold your horses! How do I make THAT fit into a food column? I’m fairly sure they didn’t want recipes that use pets as an ingredient, so luckily, as it turns out, some my
favorite recipes are for made for humans but named for pets,
like CATS & PUPPIES! Borrowing from our Southern states’ heritage with these recipes, I also included is a
dog-tested recipe that’s sure to please
your furry friends.
Cajun/Blackened Catfish
Cajun cuisine is named for the French-speaking Acadian people who settled in Louisiana.
It incorporates West African, French and Spanish influences and is thought of as “rustic or country” cuisine.
2-4 catfish fillets (or any other white fish i.e. cod, walleye, pollock)
2-3 T. melted butter for brushing fillets
Oil for frying
Lemon for garnish
Cajun seasoning (if you want to make your own see recipe below)
Pat the fillets dry with paper towel. Brush each side lightly with butter, sprinkle each side generously with Cajun seasoning. Heat oil in skillet, when hot, add the seasoned fillets and cook 3-4 minutes each side, depending on size of fillets. Turn on your range fan as spices may smoke a bit. Add a squeeze of lemon just before serving.
Cajun seasoning
1 T. each of garlic powder, onion powder, oregano, dried thyme, ground black pepper
1-1/2 T. paprika
1/2 - 1 tsp. cayenne pepper (to taste)
1 tsp. salt (optional)
Mix together and store extra in small jar for next time.
Hush Puppies
No Southern fish fry is complete without hush puppies. A favorite part of Southern cuisine, they are traditionally served with fried catfish, of course. These delicious small bites of deep-fried dough,
similar to fritters, date back to the Civil War period when soldiers are said to have tossed fried
cornbread to quell the barks of their dogs or to “hush the puppies."
1 cup cornmeal
1/2 cup all purpose flour
1/2 tsp. salt
1 tsp. sugar
1 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1 large egg
1 cup buttermilk
3 cups oil for frying
Optionals: 2-3 T. grated onion,
2-3 T. chopped jalapeños,
dash cayenne pepper
Combine first six dry ingredients in a bowl. Separately, whisk the egg with the buttermilk. Combine the two mixtures. Add any optional ingredients you wish — I would add them all. The dough should be thick enough to drop from a spoon or from a scoop. Heat oil in deep, heavy skillet or deep fryer (360°) — oil should be deep enough for hush puppies to float. Drop batter by spoonfuls/scoops into hot fat and fry, turning to evenly brown. Remove hush puppies to paper towels to drain and finish frying the rest. Makes about 24 hush puppies.
Dog Biscuits
Fed the humans, now something for the pets — these received two “paws up”
from our official biscuit testers, Peanut and Cooper!
3/4 cup whole wheat flour
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 cup quick oats
1/4 cup cornmeal
1/2 cup water (more if needed)
1/4 cup canola oil
1 egg
2 T. peanut butter
Preheat oven to 350°.
In a mixer, combine water, oil, eggs and peanut butter. Mix until well combined. In a separate bowl, combine dry ingredients. Pour dry into wet ingredients and mix until well combined.
On a lightly floured surface, roll out dough to about 1/8” thickness. Using cookie cutters, cut dough into shapes. Place shapes on baking sheet lined with silicone baking mat or parchment paper.
Bake for 10 minutes, remove from oven, turn treats over and return to oven to bake for another 10 minutes. Turn oven off and leave treats in the oven for another 20 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool completely. Yields 18-25 depending on cutter.
