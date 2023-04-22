Have you ever sipped a shrub? No, not the bushes in your yard, but a fruit, sugar and vinegar mixture that becomes a tangy, refreshing beverage. Wait a minute! Drink vinegar? Get pickled? Relax, it’s flavored with sugar and fruit, so give it a chance.
Making a shrub at home is a fun way to preserve and play with seasonal fruit — follow this template for practically any fruit you have. In addition to drinks, you can use the brightly flavored syrup in salad dressings, jams or as a glaze for meats.
Shrubs — three ingredients: fresh or frozen fruit, sugar and vinegar. You have a lot of freedom to use what is in season, what is in your cupboard or what is your preference for sweetness to tanginess ratio. If the idea of drinking vinegar scares you, start with half the amount of vinegar and add more to taste.
Berries are perhaps the best fruit for shrubs, but any fruit may be used. They should be ripe and sweet, but they do not need to be perfect — a great opportunity to use farmers market “seconds” and any fruit that is in season. Fruit should be thoroughly washed and may be peeled, chopped or lightly crushed to shorten the infusing process. Ginger, citrus peel or even peppercorns can also be added for flavor.
Rhubarb Shrub
- Spring is around the corner and, hopefully, so is the rhubarb!
- 2 pounds rhubarb, cut into ¼-inch pieces (about 6 cups)
- 1 7-inch piece ginger, unpeeled, cut into ¼-inch coins (about ¼ cup)
- ¾ cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 ¼ cup sugar
- 1 cup water
Combine all ingredients in a medium saucepan and cook over medium-high heat. Cover and bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low. Cook, stirring occasionally, until rhubarb is completely broken down, about 10-15 minutes. Using a fine mesh colander lined with cheesecloth, strain mixture into a glass container. Cool to room temperature, then chill. Shrubs can be kept, refrigerated, for a couple months.
Cranberry Shrub
Don’t we all have an extra bag of cranberries left in the freezer from last Thanksgiving? Here’s a great use for them!
- 1 cup water
- 2 1/4 cups, frozen or fresh, cranberries
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 1 cup apple cider vinegar
- 8 allspice berries, cracked (or whole cinnamon sticks or cloves)
In a medium saucepan, heat all ingredients until the mixture starts to boil. Reduce the heat and cook at a very gentle simmer until the cranberries are completely soft, about 8-10 minutes. Remove from heat and pass the cranberries through a mesh strainer, letting the liquid drain into a bowl. Press down slightly on the cranberries to extract as much juice as possible. Strain this liquid through cheesecloth for more clarity. Transfer the shrub into a container, cover and refrigerate until ready to use. Shrubs can be kept, refrigerated, for a couple months.
Shrubs make a unique base for a cocktail, a non-alcoholic alternative drink and can offer a fun replacement for sodas/colas.
For a refreshing mocktail, put ice in a glass, 2-3 oz. shrub, and fill with sparkling water or club soda.
For a cocktail, in a shaker, add ice, 3-4 oz. shrub, 1-2 oz. of your chosen liquor, and a couple drops of cocktail bitters. Shake and serve over ice. Mmmmm, voila, you’re a mixologist!
Whether you use shrubs to make cocktails, mock-tails or a refreshing spritzer, don’t shrug at shrubs! Experiment and have fun!