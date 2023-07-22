A trip down memory lane finds me reminiscing on the professional photo sessions of the past. As a child, I remember being the subject of one individual, in-studio, very stressful professional photoshoot. My mom was stressed, stern and excited all at once. By the time we got there, I was already over it— but I still got it done despite my bad attitude.
Our professional family photos weren't any better. I was a little older at the time, and in that "don't take a picture of me" teenager stage. Mom was more stressed, more stern and a little more on the frustrated side that time around (kids... photos... you get it!)
I enjoyed my senior pictures, as I had more control over the shoot. I picked my clothes and had a say in shoot locations and posing.
Later, I became a photographer myself, working in a studio that had recently converted to digital shooting and managing children's photography, then later family photography.
Before the world went digital, when everything was on film, good money was spent on high-quality photo sessions either in a studio on on-site either in a home or at any variety of locations.With the advancement of high quality cell phone cameras and on-the-go photo editing and ordering capabilities, photography is a hobby many have picked up. With a few tips, you, too, can take professional-looking photos of your children and your family.
Plan your shoot
There isn't much that is worse that having no ideas or plans as to what you are hoping to accomplish when it's time to start shooting. Additionally, if there are kids involved, if you manage good attitudes, they won't last long; so make a plan ahead of time and make sure to write it down and have it handy.
Lighting
The internet is a great place to do a search to learn about professional lighting; however, you don't need to spend money on equipment that you need to learn how to use in order to produce great photos. Make sure you pay attention to shadows and light sources. If you're shooting outdoors, determine what time of the day would be best suited for desired lighting. I prefer shooting outdoors on cloudy days, as there are less shadows to take into consideration. If you are shooting in full sun, remember that if the sun is behind the subject, you will have silhouetting or very dark subjects.
Staging
Staging is how you set the scene for your photo. You may need to move leaves out of the way or move a piece of furniture here or there. If you may have props that you'd like to use. Plan how you would like everything arranged prior to your shoot.
Posing
Posing is one of the most difficult and uncomfortable parts of a photoshoot for many. It often requires people to hold a position that is uncomfortable and in closer proximity to others than they are accustomed to. Again, use the internet, find poses, and then recreate them. Don't be afraid to instruct your subjects on how to move and adjust for photos. Older boys and men, especially, like to tilt their heads back for photos, but no one wants a photo of their adam's apple and nostrils, so tell them to bring their chin down until it's at a natural position. Younger kids and older girls and women tend to make unnatural facial expressions— you can discourage this by being humorous or asking them to say "money." (Not "cheese," despite what the title says!) Adjusting heights of your subjects may be necessary, so have some boxes, adjustable seating, etc. available and have blankets or other coverings to make them less conspicuous, if need be.
Makeup
Go for your everyday, natural makeup wear, ladies! You do not need to make your look more bold for a photoshoot. Also, try to avoid makeup with SPF for photos, as SPF is often the culprit for shiny faces in photographs. Matte lipstick is also preferable, unless you don't mind a glare off your lips.
Attention grabbers
Depending on the age and number of your subjects, getting their attention can be difficult; especially if there are kids involved. A squeaky toy can be beneficial for grabbing attention. If there is baby or toddler, instruct all the older individuals to look at you and not at the baby. (You will see pasted on smiles with heads and eyes turning toward the little one, so make sure to remind them often to keep looking at you until you with smiles until tell them not to.) I cannot stress this next point enough: The photographer needs to be the attention grabber; not another person— if someone to your right is getting attention, eyes will be looking to the right, not at the camera.
Combating bad attitudes
Good luck... Just kidding! Don't be above having hidden bribes or favorite items in your bag of tricks! This will even work, at times, for the brooding teenager or sulking adults. It is also helpful if you can generate excitement from them about the photoshoot, and ensure that they are notified multiple times in advance and prepared for what will be expected of them. Do not drop anything on them at the last second, if you can help it! Making it fun for kids can make all the difference. Let them help pick a color scheme or outfit, allow them to plan their own individual pose for part of the shoot— generate positivity and try your very best to keep stress and negativity in check.
Expect the unexpected
Photos bring out personalities and behaviors that are unexpected, so don't assume anyone will act how you expect them to. You also cannot predict an act of nature or a random leg breaking off of a stool mid-shoot. Just expect that things won't go exactly how you plan them to, expect things to go awry and expect to need to adapt, and that will prepare you better than anything else!