Beloved by both her family and other members of the community, Janice Rudh's home is like stepping into your grandma’s house in all the best ways, with an added flair of interest.
Instantly upon meeting Janice, it is evident that you are going to be in for some good stories, a couple of laughs and likely some bite-sized nuggets of knowledge that everyone should have, and no one knew they were missing.
Originally, the meeting with Janice was supposed to center around the hundreds of amazing quilts that she has completed over the years; but there is so much more to this fascinating woman’s story.
Janice has lived on a farm for most of her life, and has raised sheep as well as cattle. She is also a collector of antique dishes, which she loves to display at tea fundraisers and luncheons throughout the area. If all that were not enough to keep anyone busy, she is also an avid Scrabble player and a bookworm!
Not only does she enjoy creating art of the textile form, but she is well-versed in other art and has an extensive home gallery proudly displayed — each of those pieces also telling a story. The art could be something created by her son as a teenager or a print of “Pheasants and Plovers” by Monet that her husband attempted to get for her from the Luvre! (Unfortunately, the museum in Paris did not have the print; but not to worry, he had it commissioned by a local artist for proud display.)
In addition to her numerous other hobbies, Janice creates beautiful quilts ... by the hundreds. Throughout her home, there are examples of expertise in her craft. In the living room sits a quilters square, where Janice and two of her closest friends are hand-quilting a quilt with butterflies appliqued onto the squares for another friend who has recently had to move into long term care.
“My stitches aren’t as nice as they used to be. Some of them are bigger, some small, but mostly we do this for the relationships and fun now,” Janice explains of her hobby of around 60 years.
It is difficult to put 60 years of anything into words, so Janice set up a bed turning.
Bed turning originated in the times when quilting was a much more prevalent hobby amongst people, and they wanted to show their craft. Quilts would be layered onto a bed and when they wanted to display the next one, the top layer is turned down.
There were seven quilts that made the show in Janice's bed turning. Like every artisan, Janice speaks fondly, and not-so-fondly of certain quilt patterns. Some are old favorites and others have been banished to the depths of her fabric closet, never to be created again — this is quite the exile!
This clever lady has no intentions of setting down her needle anytime soon, with an entire walk-in closet of fabric just waiting for the perfect project. There are florals, fabric with tiaras, deer, plaids and just about any color scheme you could fathom. Not only does Janice not intend to set aside her sewing, she does it all on an antique foot pedal sewing machine. There’s a more modern machine in the corner, but she just scoffs and says “I don’t like that one much.”
Log cabin patterns are just one of Janice's favorites, with several variations throughout her home. One of them, an Amish log cabin quilt — meaning that only solid colors are used and the fireplace does not have red fabric in the center — was a project that Janice was able to complete with her mother and aunt years ago, and it remains a favorite.
Everything from floral patterns, to a quilt appliqued with cheeky, fashionable ladies who each look as though they should have a story of their own can be found throughout the house.
Her true favorite though? Scrap quilts — masterpieces created using leftover fabrics from other projects, whether that be past quilts or an outfit made for someone in the family. “I just love the old timey scrappy look of them.”
At the outset, quilting was a hobby that Janice took up to finish a quilt that her mother had around that had not been finished from many years earlier. To say that the hobby grew is quite an understatement.
No one actually knows how many quilts Janice has completed. She has completed quilts with her church to be sent to missionaries overseas, to be used as baby gifts, graduation presents and has donated several to benefit auctions around the area. In her basement you can find a large armoire containing several (16) finished quilts, currently waiting for just the right reason to find a new home. Within Janice’s family, it has become a tradition and a rite of passage, of sorts, to head to grandma’s house and pick out your quilt for high school graduation.
Family remains a cornerstone of Janice’s quilting hobby. The quilting circle, until recently, consisted of Janice, her friend, Merlene, and her aunt, who drove to her house weekly until the age of 97 to spend afternoons quilting. (Rest assured, Janice finished up her aunt's last quilts when she was not able to make the trip anymore.) Janice’s daughter, who now lives in Arizona, has inherited her mother’s love of sewing and quilting, and it will likely continue throughout the generations, as in recent years Janice has spent time teaching her granddaughter about quilting, and they were able to complete a quilt together.
Stitch by stitch, Janice has created a legacy within her community.