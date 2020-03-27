The Schumann Club of Fergus Falls

During March, thousands of local students will celebrate Music in the Schools Month. Add to that the various musical offerings at A Center for the Arts and the Fergus Falls Concert Association. The many orchestra, band and choral concerts proudly proclaim our community’s love of fine music, a love that dates back to the early history of Fergus Falls. For many years the leading organization encouraging music appreciation in our community was the Schumann Club.
Unfortunately, the names of the seven charter members of the club started in March of 1897 have been lost. However, we do know that they were all women desiring to, “elevate the standard of musical tastes in this city.” The first president was Frances M. Hilton, nicknamed “Fannie,” wife of Clifford Hilton, Minnesota’s attorney general from 1918-1928 and Supreme Court justice from 1928-1943. Like Hilton, members of the club were the wives and daughters of bankers, lawyers, doctors and businessmen.
In 1898, members began the tradition of holding an annual recital, often at the Lyceum Theatre. The club joined the National Federation of Music Clubs in 1899. According to the 1899 membership booklet in the Otter Tail County Historical Society archives, members met every two weeks from October through May at 4 p.m. They paid $1 in annual dues.
In 1916, membership had risen to “eighty-nine women of the city,” with meetings held at the Federated Church. Joyce Minars the church’s longtime organist also served as the accompanist for both the Schumann Club and the Fergus Falls Civic Orchestra.
Club meetings combined music and literature programs featuring various composers or the music of select countries. For example, the April 1899 meetings focused on Verdi and featured Kate Shonts (later married to Leonard Ericksson) and Mrs. Sawbridge performing a vocal duet. During World War I, members celebrated our ally, France. They made comfort bags for French soldiers and the programs of February 1919 included the French national anthem, “The Marseillaise”, as well as works by Saint Saens, Gounod and Bizet.
Operas like Bizet’s “Carmen,” were often a focus of the Schumann Club. Marie Tiffany from the Metropolitan Opera appeared here during the 1925 season and in December of 1956 the club presented Amahl and the Night Visitors.
The club also stressed the importance of music for school children, “passing a resolution emphatically stating its opinion that music should be taught in the schools.” Club membership was open to students, often the daughters of regular members. In 1955, the club began a scholarship program.
The Schumann Club formally disbanded in November of 1980, turning over their assets to the Fergus Falls Concert Association for the purchase of a Baldwin concert grand piano. The legacy of the Schumann Club lives on through the continued success of the Concert Association and the music programs at M State, A Center for the Arts and our schools.
