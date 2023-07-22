Lucy Mickelson, who attended Kennedy Secondary School in Fergus Falls as a ninth grader for the 2022-23 school year, was the winner in the Creative Writing category in the first annual Golden Loon Fine Arts Awards.
She had been walking for a long time. She almost couldn't remember anything before the dry heat of wherever this place was. The ship had crashed... a week ago? A month? A year? She must have hit her head in the crash.
Was there anyone else? Where were they? Where was she?
The suns were bright and beating down on her. Two suns. Wherever this was it wasn't home. Home didn't have two suns. The suns hadn't set in all the time she'd been in this place. This desert wasteland. Nothing but sand everywhere she could see.
She wanted to stop. Why couldn't she stop? She couldn't move, but that didn't make sense. She was walking. She couldn't stop walking. No No No. She wasn't walking. She wasn't moving. Something else was moving her. Forcing her to walk. To keep going. Then she looked down, and realized it was her suit.
Her suit was making her walk. Her suit was made to find safety. But there was no safety. This was an uninhabited place. Nothing but her, the suns, and the sand. The suit would keep going. It wasn't programmed for this situation. It would keep going long after she was dead. And she would walk and walk and walk, until the suit gave up. Until it rusted so much it couldn't move anymore. Until there was nothing left but sand.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
The Woman of the Season is featured in Lake Country Living magazine. Nominees are area women who portray integrity while having an interesting hobby or story to tell.
Chosen nominees will be featured in an article in Lake Country Living.