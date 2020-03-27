Why I Love Art with Barb Smith

Barb Smith is an artist and teacher that has traveled the world teaching art to willing students. Skilled in a multitude of different mediums, Smith has worked with several different artists that you have seen on TV through her travels.
But in the last five years, Smith has returned to the area, slowing down her travel but still teaching classes for several groups including the Fergus Falls Senior Center, Lake Region Arts Council and Fergus Falls Community Education.
The accomplished artist will be instructing oil painting classes in Fergus Falls during the month of April.
While art may be her passion, Smith now enjoys spending time with her grandchildren and family in the area.
Where are you originally from?
I am originally from Woodlake. I lived in Minneapolis where I met my husband and his job took us to Fergus Falls.
What do you do for a living?
My husband and I used to own a store in downtown Fergus Falls. We had arts and crafts and different classes for kids and adults. I would travel and learn from several different artists, receiving certification in different types of artwork.
I worked for Grumbacher Fine Art and Martin F. Weber, traveling and teaching art in classes and conventions.
In the last five years, I have slowed down and stayed in the area.
What brought you back to Lake Country?
I enjoyed seeing my grandson and granddaughter and myfamily, that is why I stayed. It is wonderful to be back here.
What is the best part about teaching art?
The one thing that I loved about teaching art is watching people’s faces as they make them create something beautiful. To watch children and adults do things that they thought they could never do is amazing. Just watching their eyes and faces light up is what carries me through.
Besides painting, are you are DIY person?
No, I wish I was talented but my children are (laughs). When it comes to certain things we all have our own talents. I am so impressed with some things that my grandkids do, I just know I can’t do it.
