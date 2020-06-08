Why I love my PETS with Jamie Lill

Jamie Lill lives an active lifestyle. As a physical education teacher at McKinley Elementary School in Fergus Falls and as a head coach for the Otter girls’ tennis team, it isn’t surprising to see Lill out and about. On top of that, Lill is an owner of two dogs and enjoys taking them on family camping trips.
As a pet owner, Lill enjoys playing with her dogs and going for walks with them. The two have also been a big hit at her house and provide opportunities for her children to learn responsibility, while also having animal friends.
Lill resides in Fergus Falls with her husband, John, and three daughters, Ashtyn (12), Dillyn (9) and Carsyn (9).
How did you get your pets, what are their names and how old?
We got Stan, our standard poodle, from a breeder in Missouri after researching poodles to find a great family pet. He is 6 years old and we’ve had him since he was a pup. We added Dug to the mix about a year and a half ago from our local Humane Society. He is a miniature poodle/bichon mix and is also 6 years old.
What do you enjoy about being a pet owner?
The dogs are a big hit at our house. We enjoy family walks and playing outside with them. The girls love cuddling up with them, playing with them and watching them play tug-of-war over toys with each other.
During the pandemic, what is nice about having a pet?
Dogs are always happy! The boys have been a nice distraction for all of us during our extra time at home. Playing with them and getting them out for more frequent walks are great stress reducers.
What is the hardest part of being a pet owner?
I wouldn’t say anything about being a pet owner for these dogs is very hard, but cleaning up the yard after them isn’t the most fun I’ve ever had!
Have you had/thought about different pets other than dogs (ex. cats, bird, etc.)?
We have ventured as far as a fish before, but I think we’ve established that we are just dog people. The girls want a chicken and a ferret, but we’re not convinced.
As someone that is a coach and physical education teacher, what are some activities that you do with your pets?
We take a lot of walks with Stan and Dug. They can run with us for a little while, but aren’t really into running for much distance! They are both great camping dogs and enjoy life on the road and at the lake. They love swimming with us, although Stan does need a life jacket as he hasn’t mastered the art of swimming yet.
In your opinion, how have pets benefited your life?
Pets have definitely benefited our lives. They’re accepting and loveable no matter what and are always up for an adventure. Having them around gives our children opportunities to learn responsibility as well.
If you could have one pet (not your own), either real or fake, what would it be and why?
I’m very content with the two dogs we have, but this is an easy answer looking through the eyes of one of my 9-year-old daughters. A unicorn. We’d love a unicorn at our house because they are beautiful and they can fly.
Have you tried to train your dogs? If so, how did it go?
Our dogs are both trained with some basic commands like sit, stay, lie down, shake and high five. Training was fun as the girls took ownership of the training using clickers and treats and the dogs responded well.
Do you see yourself as a lifelong pet owner and why?
I am certain that we will always have at least one dog in our home. They are a source of joy and I can’t imagine life without a pet.
