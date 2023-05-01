Lakes Area Grow Co., located in downtown Fergus Falls at 212 W. Lincoln Ave, will host a grand opening on May 5. The new retail store will carry garden products and equipment for indoor and outdoor gardening as well as popular brands including Fox Farm, AC Infinity and House & Garden.
Lakes Area Grow Co. to celebrate grand opening
Submitted Greater Fergus Falls
