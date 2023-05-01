Get growing

Lakes Area Grow Co. owners, James Elliott. (left) and Angie Hay (right, are excited to assist with indoor planting needs. 

Lakes Area Grow Co., located in downtown Fergus Falls at 212 W. Lincoln Ave, will host a grand opening on May 5. The new retail store will carry garden products and equipment for indoor and outdoor gardening as well as popular brands including Fox Farm, AC Infinity and House & Garden.



