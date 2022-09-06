Firefighters see us at our worst in most cases, but we rarely think or ponder the effects our disasters have on them and their mental health.
According to the website for the Hometown Heroes Assistance program, the Minnesota state legislature created the $4 million annual fund in July of 2021 to ensure that every firefighter in the state has access to the education, prevention and care that is needed to handle a cardiac, emotional trauma, or cancer diagnosis.
Being hailed as the most comprehensive firefighter well-being legislation in the nation it has already supported hundreds of peer support calls and visits with mental health providers, trained the majority of the state’s firefighters on their occupational health risks and has paid out nearly $800,000 in critical illness claims – all at no cost to firefighters, their departments or their communities.
Fergus Falls Fire Chief Ryan Muchow said the program has been an excellent resource for their department.
“We’ve done the ‘Be Awareness’ training, about MN Fire, which is a component of the Hometown Heroes. We’ve done that department-wide. Also as part of that initiative, we had a retired member who is in their mid 90’s, who was back in the area and he joined our team as a peer counselor/peer supporter internally, he’s also a peer support person for MN Fire,” said Muchow.
Muchow also said a few of their members have called in to seek some form of help. Whether it’s questions on cardiac and on the emotional wellness side of it too.
With the program, in the event of a cancer related event and if determined to be eligible, a firefighter could be payed up to $20,000 with that policy, which is at no cost to the firefighters or the city.
As for the emotional wellbeing part of the program, Muchow said the support is crucial.
“How their system works is there’s a network of peer supporters within the state and like myself and the peer counselor here we’re on that list so, if somebody calls in for help, if they’ve a round fire call or something personal going on, just looking for another firefighter that can be that person they can call until they can get professional help, that’s kind of the intent of that peer support line. That I do know has been utilized in our membership here. I heard members say, ‘Hey thanks for the MN Fire number.’ It’s definitely been utilized locally,” said Muchow.
Muchow explained how MN Fire is only one part of the heroes act that’s been going on since 2017.
“We brought on five new members beginning in July and as part of that internally our peer counselor talked to each member how to help each other and here’s an additional layer of help through the act, to kind of raise awareness of it and the purpose of it being there.”
Muchow said the training will take place at least once a year. He said a regular training session in April included information on the program.
“We also brought in financial planners for advice on how to take care of their financial well-being. Because our firefighters come from all walks of life, some are planners and some are not. That’s been one of our initiatives here for them to be as informed as possible.”
As part of the program, all active Minnesota firefighters whether they are volunteer, paid-on-call, part-time and full-time have access to the Mn Fire assistance program and are automatically enrolled in the critical illness insurance policy and receive training.
More info on the program can be found at mnfireinitiative.com.