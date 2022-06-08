The late start to the growing season this year could have ripple effects in terms of what plants, flowers or vegetables you can plant before they might be ready to harvest before a possible early freeze in the fall.
For now, Jenni Maanum with Swedberg Nursery in Battle Lake says it hasn’t had too much of an effect on planting overall but as far as vegetables, peas are a concern.
“I would not plant peas right now unless you have shade in the afternoon. Lettuce is another one, you need shade in the afternoon. Those two would be ones that would be tough to plant this year,” said Maanum.
She added, “All the other regular vegetables you can plant. You’re just going to get a later harvest than normal.”
Maanum said squash are going to be the most susceptible to an early freeze this fall and recommends doing a bedding plant and not trying to start with a seed.
For flowering plants, Maanum says pansies are not going to be successful if they were to just be planted right now. She says everything else is going to be fine, but recommends doing a liquid fertilizer diet to give the plants an extra boost and also put fertilizer in the containers, especially for the flowers.
Maanum said that Swedberg Nursery still has a good selection of bedding plants for at least another month.
According to the University of Minnesota Extension Service, some vegetables will tolerate some frost and keep growing even when temperatures are in the low 40’s. Others cannot tolerate frost and stop growing in cool weather. Bush snap beans mature in 45 to 65 days, but even a light frost (temperatures between 30-degrees and 32-degrees) will kill the plants. Kale takes just as long to mature, but the plants continue to grow when temperatures are cool, and can survive cold down to about 20-degrees.
Cool-season vegetables including kale and others in the cabbage family may be the best choice for mid-summer sowing. An earlier-than-expected frost will not kill them before they are ready to eat. Many of the cold-tolerant vegetables have better quality when grown in cool weather.
