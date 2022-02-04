Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is privileged to announce that Lash Lounge Co., an eyelash extension salon is open for business in downtown Fergus Falls at 205 E Lincoln Ave, Suite A. Lash Lounge provides their customers with a luxury retreat for eyelash extensions. From the moment you walk in the door the team at Lash Lounge is focused on providing a five-star experience that includes consultations and custom care. A grand opening will be announced soon!
Owner and lead lash expert Alex Kirking shifted career paths from nursing to one of an entrepreneurial spirit. She attended and graduated from The Atelier Academy of Beauty with aspirations of opening up her own studio to make high-end lash services more accessible in rural communities like Fergus Falls.
“I never imagined opening my own business, let alone running it 100% on my own. It wasamazing to watch my dreams become a reality by putting in the hours & hard work to gethere. I also have been blessed with an amazing support system & with the help from theteam at Greater Fergus Falls,” Kirking continued, “I am very excited to bring this specializedbeauty service to this community & meet new people!”
As an early-stage entrepreneur, Kirking has been working with GFF through their Entrepreneur Initiative to receive free and confidential one-on-one consulting for start-ups. The program provides in-person, virtual or hybrid coaching options for start-ups and technical assistance to existing business owners. To learn more, please visit greaterfergusfalls.com/entrepreneurs.
GFF’s CEO NeTia Bauman said, “With many moving parts to creating, launching, and operating a successful business, we’re pleased to see entrepreneurs like Ms. Kirking utilize the quality resources available to entrepreneurs,” she continued, “GFF is pleased to welcome Lash Lounge to the business community and look forward to serving them as they grow.”
For contact and booking information visit their Facebook page @lashloungeco or on Instagram @lashloungecompany.
