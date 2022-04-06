According to the National Weather Service, there are currently no areas listed in the category of severe drought in the state since September 2020.
The U.S. Drought Index indicates that from Nov. 1, 2021, through Apr. 5, 2022, the only precipitation deficits were seen in the southern parts of the state — in parts of Dodge and Mower counties — with a deficit of roughly 2- to 4-inches, which is still abnormally dry, but not in the category of severe.
Precipitation levels that were more typical of a Minnesota fall and winter were enough to start to catch up with most areas across the state that were adversely affected by the drought.
Some visible signs of the 2021 drought will linger however, like lake levels. Forecasters say that to get back to where Minnesota was before the drought, it might take a few seasons of prolonged improvement with the water table.
The Minnesota DNR says that significant rainfall across much of Minnesota in September and October brought improvement in drought conditions with 43% of the state previously experiencing abnormally dry conditions and 10% experiencing moderate drought.
2021 was an unprecedented year for drought conditions. According to the DNR, major drought overtook Minnesota as persistent moisture deficits combined with above-normal temperatures across the state. It was reported at the time that in some parts of the state, the drought was as serious as anything experienced in over 40 years, though for most of the state it was the worst drought in 10-30 years.
The Mississippi River Headwaters watershed, the Rainy River watershed and the Red River watershed had been experiencing extreme to exceptional drought, necessitating further restrictions on water use to protect drinking water supplies. In September, the Mississippi River Headwaters watershed moved from the restrictive phase back to the warning phase.
In Fergus Falls, the drought was also one of the probable underlying causes of the significant algae bloom in Hoot Lake, where the city gets its water supply. The heat and the ongoing drought conditions contributed to a tremendous growth of algae that the public works department had not seen in the past.
