Communities in Fergus Falls and Lowndes County, Alabama lost a strong and passionate educator and activist. Carol Leafblad was a teacher in Fergus Falls for nearly 30 years and changed the lives of many of her students. At the same time, she’d planted seeds in the Lowndes County town of Mosses, where she taught through the Tuskegee Institute Community Education Program in 1966 and to which she returned for years after, finally choosing to live there after retirement.
Cris Oehler, who was mentored by Leafblad when she came to Fergus Falls to teach language arts in 1980, says, “She was always working to improve the lives of children up North here and down South. I think, because she had such a character and a commitment to living love for all people, that she taught the rest of us to want to be better ourselves.”
While teaching in Mosses, Leafblad became friends with many of her neighbors. She learned about their history and backgrounds and joined them in their struggle for civil rights. In 1967 she started the Camila Aaron Scholarship Fund in honor of one of her Mosses neighbors, Cammie Aaron, and in 1983 started the Lowndes Pool Fund after the 14-year-old son of one of her friends drowned in a pasture pond. In a book of recipes she printed alongside her colleague, Jean Dahling, they wrote, “Some members of the community began planning for a pool in Mosses; too many children had died in pasture pools because there was nowhere else for Black children to swim.” Leafblad and Dahling began baking for the teachers’ lounge at Fergus Falls Middle School, asking for a small donation from any teachers who wanted a bar, raising $3,000. The pool was finished that year.
The two funds she started were consolidated into Until Freedom, a nonprofit organization whose name they got from Aaron. “She told how her slave grandmother worked on the Turner plantation ‘the seven years until freedom,’” they wrote. Through fundraising with the bars, they raised money to buy materials for playground equipment, supplies for a volleyball court and picnic tables at Mosses Community Park, purchased shelving and mailed donated books to the first public library in Lowndes County and funded materials and trips for summer school children and scholarships.
In 1988, the National Education Association (NEA) awarded Leafblad with the Martin Luther King Jr., Memorial Award, “Presented for leadership and perseverance in applying the nonviolent philosophy and techniques of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., toward the achievement of human relations and civil rights goals,” according to the award’s website. “It’s a pretty big deal to be the recipient,” Oehler says. “When you look at other people who win that award every year, they are sometimes Pulitzer Prize winners, scientists, judges, attorneys from all over the United States, and here she is … a seventh grade language arts teacher, and yet recognized for her involvement.”
Linda Bjork was one of Leafblad’s students in 1967 and eventual colleague, said Leafblad has left an indelible mark on her life. “She was my hero, she was the reason that you look at teachers and think they can change lives. I look at her as a teacher that truly changed my life,” Bjork says. “She had no idea, at that time, the impact she had on me.”
Bjork approached Leafblad about starting a program about Martin Luther King Jr. at Fergus Falls Public School. “I had the privilege of working with her and asking her to help me write some Martin Luther King Jr. programs and I was such a baby in the effort at that time, but she just kept mentoring me,” Bjork says. As a music teacher, Bjork would choose music for the programs and Leafblad would choose poetry and readings. “She was remarkable, she opened our eyes.”
Ben Underwood, a former student of Leafblad’s eighth grade English class in the ‘60s, also remembers Leafblad as someone who changed his perspective. “We had a Black history unit ... and for me, and I think for many of my fellow students, it kind of stuck with you as far as, growing up, Fergus Falls didn’t have a lot of diversity, but it kind of gave you a baseline level of understanding of racial acceptance,” he says. “I assume with her doing that through several years of teaching that it impacted many Fergus Falls students.”
In 1993, Leafblad retired from Fergus Falls schools and made her home in Lowndes County. “That’s just where her heart was and she fell in love with the people in that community and they fell in love with her,” Oehler says.
Despite leaving, Underwood says of Leafblad, “For me, her teachings kind of remained. It’s kind of funny how you look back on your life and certain people had, you don’t think about it in that time period but as you grow older, I think her teachings impacted me.”
