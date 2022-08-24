Friend or foe

While Minnesota is home to a vast swath of beneficial insects, it is also home to a variety of pests and destructive invasive species such as the introduced emerald ash borer. 

 By Tor Anderson | Daily Journal

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Minnesota is home to hundreds of species of insects. Many of these creatures serve to pollinate crops and flowers and even keep other insect populations in check, however a certain collection of them are unwanted pests that may end up in one’s home.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?