Minnesota is home to hundreds of species of insects. Many of these creatures serve to pollinate crops and flowers and even keep other insect populations in check, however a certain collection of them are unwanted pests that may end up in one’s home.
Certain flying insects that cause issues include the mud dauber, box elder bug and mosquitos, however there are many more that are undesirable.
Caroline Kirby of Plunkett’s Pest Control discusses a few species that end up causing headaches for many homeowners.
“The best time to start treating and preventing them is right now, near the end of August,” Kirby explains. “They’re looking for a nice place to overwinter, so you want to treat areas such as eaves and doors and windows before they make their way inside.”
Kirby recommends sealing any cracks one quarter inch or larger to help and keep rodents out and ensuring window and door seals and tight and secure to prevent any insect ingress.
While box elder bugs are seen in greater numbers midsummer, they can also be an issue as fall approaches along with many of species seeking out warmth as the temperatures begin to cool.
“We’ve had a lot of reports of strawberry root weevils coming in this time of year as well,” Kirby mentions.
Kirby explains that protecting a home from various pests always begins with a thorough inspection of the building and the property to assess the needs and challenges unique to the site, “Take a good look to see where those pests may be coming in – the best way to keep them out is excluding them.”
While certain stigmas exist surrounding pesticides and their use, Kirby notes that commercial chemicals for pest control undergo rigorous vetting and regular retesting through the Environmental Protection Agency; labels should always be reviewed and followed carefully so they remain safe for the user and the surrounding environment they’re applied within.
For those seeking natural solutions, gardeners and homeowners can purchase parasitoid wasps to help and control a variety of pests. These wasps lay eggs on nuisance species such as certain moths and aphids and when the eggs hatch the pupae feed on the host until emerging as young wasps, eventually maturing and feeding on mainly the pollen and nectar of flowers.
These wasps have even been released in certain areas in Minnesota to control the destructive emerald ash borer and have been found to reduce the exotic beetle’s numbers.
