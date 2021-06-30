Every Thursday between Memorial Day and Labor Day, downtown Fergus Falls and other retail stores and restaurants have extended their operating hours until 8 p.m. The initial idea was developed by Dawn Saxton, owner of Cora’s Closet, and Jan Werkau, owner of SoapWerks and Creative Handmade Goods. The goal was to reignite shopping downtown during the summer months by staying open beyond normal business hours, allowing those who are not available to shop during those hours time to do so.
After the initial idea was developed, downtown business owners gathered to get the Late ‘Til 8 program started. The weekly event kicked off on June 3 and will end Sept. 2. Many businesses run specials or offer incentives for shopping late on Thursday evenings and live music has been lined up for the Late ‘Til 8 events. Music occurs outside of Paul and Amy Hicks’ business, Dandelion and Burdock, with Blue Red Roses kicking off the events. They will also be performing the final event on Sept. 2. Fergus Falls’ Scott Kummrow will be performing on July 1 and Aug. 5. Other musical acts include David Jensen, Motu and more.
“It has been a trying time for many over the past year, and Fergus Falls is no exception,” shared Hicks, “so with the Late ‘Till 8 project we as the businesses are trying to ignite a passion for shopping local again.”
Acknowledging the number of stores that have closed recently, Hicks chose to focus on the vast number of small, locally owned businesses that have been opening to fill the gap left by other closures.
“We are hoping that people will at least come back to visiting downtown and checking out what is available before immediately going online or heading out of town. There is a lot more happening than maybe what is realized and the potential to start something fantastic for Fergus Falls is just around the corner.”
Hicks explained that Fergus Falls business owners are friendly and willing to listen to the community in order to improve their offerings, but that they will be unable to do so if people stay at home and don’t support their local businesses. “We need everybody's support to keep Fergus Falls blossoming and staying on the right track of improvement.”
A list of participating businesses is available at ffriver.org, or by visiting participating businesses' brick-and-mortar locations, as they have maps with Late ‘Til 8 participating locations marked.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.