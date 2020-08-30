A federal civil rights lawsuit brought by Kameron Erik Boudin of Parkers Prairie against former Otter Tail County deputy Jeremias “J.J.” Krupich and Otter Tail County was settled out of court Friday in Minneapolis.
The excessive force lawsuit sought $2 million in damages. It was announced Friday that the amount of the settlement was in the neighborhood of $1.6 million.
Boudin’s injuries stemmed from a Dec. 13, 2018, incident in Parkers Prairie.
A news release issued Monday through the Otter Tail County Court Administration’s Nicole Hansen summed up the county’s viewpoint:
“Otter Tail County has agreed to a settlement of all civil claims asserted against the County related to the arrest of Kameron Boudin in Parkers Prairie, Minnesota on Dec. 13, 2018. Under the terms of the settlement, Mr. Boudin, along with his attorneys will receive payment of $1,595,000. The settlement funds will be paid through the County’s coverage with the Minnesota Counties Intergovernmental Trust (MCIT).
“Mr. Boudin alleged during his arrest a former Otter Tail County deputy used excessive force, which resulted in facial fractures, requiring surgical repair and other claimed injuries and damages. Under the terms of the settlement, Otter Tail County makes no admission of liability. While Otter Tail County believes it is likely they would have prevailed at trial, the county faced the possibility of a large costly verdict with substantial attorney fees to Mr. Boudin’s attorney and the decision to settle the case brings closure for everyone involved without facing the uncertainty of a jury trial.”
Bennett, one of the top civil rights attorneys in Minneapolis, called the settlement “a not insubstantial amount” and said Monday that if the case had gone before a jury he would likely have sought a much larger amount in damages.
Bennett also said that $2 million is the maximum amount that Minnesota counties are insured for in civil cases.
Kuprich will not be expected to pay any of the settlement amount according to Bennett, a condition that Bennett regards as “typical” in this type of civil suit.
“Everybody has to live with their history and Kuprich’s history was not a perfect history,” Bennett said.
Allegations made by Boudin in a 23-page suit filed Feb. 10, 2020, in federal court stated that Krupich, along with five other law enforcement officers, one who was wearing a body camera, entered his residence at 323 S. Douglas Ave.
Boudin also alleged that Krupich remarked “running’s going to get you beat,” and “if you’re yanking away I’m going to beat you.”
The statements were picked up by the body camera.
When Boudin was located under a bed he was brought out and Krupich straddled him, pinning his back to the floor. He then ordered Boudin to roll over onto his stomach. When Boudin replied “I can’t, when you’re holding me down,” there were two loud noises and over a period of about six seconds Krupich punched Boudin a number of times in the face and forehead.
At least one of the blows was caught by the body camera.
Boudin was later transported to Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls. A facial trauma surgeon at Sanford Medical in Fargo was consulted and he recommended transport to Sanford.
He was admitted to Sanford on Dec. 14, 2018, and his primary diagnosis was assault and comminuted and depressed frontal bone fractures involving the orbital roof on each side. Boudin underwent surgery Dec. 16 and as a result 27 screws and seven plates were placed in Boudin’s head.
The civil suit alleged that Boudin was limited in what he could physically and mentally handle due to his injuries.
A letter to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Dec. 21, 2018, requested the BCA’s assistance investigating Krupich’s actions on Dec. 13. It was alleged that as a result of an endorsement of Krupich’s professional actions the BCA’s investigation did not find Krupich guilty of misconduct.
Krupich later resigned his position as a deputy sheriff. Otter Tail County Sheriff Brian Schuelter, who headed the law enforcement agency at the time of the incident, has retired. The office is currently held by Barry Fitzgibbons, who served as Schuelter’s chief deputy before being elected sheriff in November 2018.
According to court administration records held in the Otter Tail County Courthouse, during the Dec. 13, 2018, incident in Parkers Prairie, Boudin broke away from a Parkers Prairie police officer and fled after being involved in an assault at the Dog House Bar and Grill in Parkers Prairie. He ran home and was found there by law enforcement officers.
After Boudin was taken into custody, officers returned to the bar to determine what had occurred. The bar owner said Boudin had been in the bar for most of the evening and had drank quite a bit. He had been asked to leave after becoming verbally abusive. At that point, he was escorted out of the bar.
Statements were taken from four different people about what had occurred before and after Boudin was removed from the bar. Angry that Boudin had allegedly attacked two females outside the bar, one male had engaged in a physical altercation with Boudin until another male entered the fight and helped restrain Boudin.
Eleven months after the incident Boudin was arraigned in Otter Tail County Court on four misdemeanors - two fifth-degree assault charges, one disorderly conduct charge and one charge of fleeing a police officer. The charges were brought against him Nov. 16, 2019.
Boudin is a disabled Marine combat veteran who served multiple tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.
