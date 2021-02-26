The Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources (LCCMR) has elected Rep. Rick Hansen (DFL-South St. Paul) and Sen. Bill Ingebrigtsen (R-Alexandria) as legislative chairs. Rep. Tama Theis (R-St. Cloud) and Sen. David Tomassoni (DFL-Chisholm) were elected as legislative vice chairs.
The LCCMR is responsible for making funding recommendations to the Minnesota State Legislature for special environment and natural resource projects, primarily from the state’s lottery-generated Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund (ENRTF).
The commission is made up of five state senators, five state representatives, and seven citizen members; members from each of those categories elect their own chair and vice chair. The six chairs and vice chairs constitute the LCCMR executive committee which helps determine LCCMR‘s meeting agendas and approves its administrative budget. The elections for the citizen chair and vice chair will take place in April after the governor’s three citizen appointments have been announced.
Hansen also serves as the chair of the Legislature’s House Environment Policy and Finance Committee. Ingebrigtsen also serves as chair of the Legislature’s Senate Environment Finance Committee.
The LCCMR developed from a program initiated in 1963. Since then over $1 billion has been appropriated to over 2,300 projects recommended to protect and enhance Minnesota's environment and natural resources. For more information on the commission, please visit the LCCMR website.
The Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund (ENRTF) is a permanent dedicated fund in the state treasury established by 77% voter approval of a constitutional amendment in 1988. The amendment directs 40% of the net proceeds of the state lottery into the ENRTF until the year 2025. Since 1991, approximately $697 million from the ENRTF has been spent on over 1,700 projects that protect and enhance Minnesota's environment and natural resources in every county of the state.
