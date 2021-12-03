Eight area fellows have been selected to participate in the Rural Cohort of the Education Policy Fellowship. Participants have been carefully selected throughout Lakes Country Service Cooperative’s nine-county region in west-central Minnesota. The Minnesota EducationPolicy Fellowship is a joint partnership between the Center for Policy Design and LCSC.
Fellowship members include: Kelly Anderson, high school principal at Hawley High School, Randy Bergquist, superintendent at Osakis Public Schools, Derek Grahn, business education teacher at Breckenridge High School, Josh Haag, secondary principal at Moorhead Area Public Schools, Kristi Hastings, attorney and partner at Pemberton Law, Brad Hoffarth, high school principal, Osakis High School, Melissa Mattson, director of administrative services at Lakes Country Service Cooperative, Todd Van Erp, principal leadership support with the Western Lakes Regional Center of Excellence.
Fellows recently traveled to St. Paul to participate in policy work at the Capitol aimed at education. They met with nonpartisan House and Senate staff, committee administration, governor and lieutenant education policy advisor, and former state legislator, Jen Loon. Troy Haugen, coordinator of the Rural Fellowship Cohort, and LCSC director of career and college readiness said, “Our goal for the policy fellowship is multifaceted; to increase capacity in our school leaders in understanding the education policy landscape state and nationwide, to see stronger intersections outside the immediate school ecosystems, and to functionally shift systems not serving our students in the best way for their future.”
Cohort members will participate in a 16-session program focused on state and federal public policy development and the leadership necessary to influence public policy development. The Fellowship program runs from Oct. 14, 2021, through Oct. 13, 2022.
